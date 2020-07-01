Bayanihan birthday bash: Two Dubai-based OFWs celebrate birthday with spirit of giving for Filipinos in need

The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 38,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it records 999 new cases. The total number now stands at 38,511. DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in...
The Filipino’s heart for service, cooperation, and helping others is seen once again in the simple yet heartwarming acts of two OFWs from Dubai who chose to celebrate their birthdays by giving away goods for fellow Filipino expats who lost their jobs.
Rosaline Baylosis and Angelo Catolico, both of whom are June celebrants, usually celebrate their birthday together with friends and family.
“Every birthday madalas kasi namin I celebrate ng close friend ko na si Angelo ng sabay kasama Yung mga friends namin. Medyo madami kasi ung community ginagalawan bilang kasali kami sa photography and music scene.
Baylosis said that this year marks a different kind of celebration sparked by the need to help others during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic after they gave away grocery goods and other essentials to around 40 individuals last June 26.
“But this time hindi kami makakapaghanda ng the usual so shinare na namin sa random na nga tao na mas nangangailanhan yung small food groceries. Katulong ng partner ko na si Roy bumili kami sa aim fresh ng mga items to distribute and nakakatuwa na binigyan naman kami ng discount ng manager,” shared Baylosis who furthered that they will continue sharing their blessings and find organizations they can collaborate with to help.
Baylosis believes that through the power of provisions and prayers, Filipinos can help one another course through the impact of the pandemic. “I feel that it is really a must nowadays to help. Hangga’t kaya tumulong in any way – like assistance, provisions and prayers nawa’y magawa natin. Basta mag ingat lang po tayong lahat palagi,” said Baylosis.
