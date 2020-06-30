Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Jun 30 20, 6:21 pm

COVID-19: 421 new cases in UAE, total now at 48,667 with one death

Jun 30 2020

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 63,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 421 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 48,667. More than 63,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted by #UAE health...

Two Filipina moms bag Dh500,000 (Php 6.7M) at Emirates Loto

by | Feature

Jun. 30, 20 | 6:21 pm

Two more Filipinos found luck in the weekly draw of Emirates Loto winning Dh500,000 (Php 6,781,309) each during the eleventh draw last June 27 when they matched five out of six numbers.

43-year-old Mariser Alibudbud Jarumayan, a single mom of three, whose now also taking care of her three grandsons said that winning is indeed a blessing since she once only read about how other fellow Filipinos found their luck through Emirates Loto.

“Whenever I’ve read about others winning I have always told myself that I’m not a lucky one yet. I would like to thank God and my father in heaven, who gave this blessing which will help my family. I’m a single mother and a bread winner for my family of three sons, three grandsons and my mother,” said Jarumayan who has been working for 10 years as a section supervisor in Danube Home.

Jarumayan plans to share her winnings with the family’s local church in Philippines and to her family, and thanked Emirates Loto for fulfilling her dreams: “Thank you so much Emirates Loto for helping people’s dreams come true!”

Mariser Alibudbud Jarumayan – Emirates Loto winner

Another fellow Filipino mother, 35-year-old Jinkhie Solomon Gallarzan, also bagged part of the huge Dh2 million rollover from Emirates Loto. In her 14 years of working in the UAE as a senior technical administrator, Gallarzan shared that she was filled with excitement when she checked that many of her numbers matched with that of the winning combination.

“When I checked the winning number combinations my heart started pounding because I knew they were mine. Even though I regularly enter cash and raffle draws, I’ve never before won and I was in total shock and disbelief”, said Gallarzan.

The mom of one states that she plans to fun her only child’s education to begin building his future: “I want to spend on my son’s education to secure his future, and I will invest in order to live the life we’ve dreamed about. I will also support some charities with good causes in Philippines.”

Apart from Jarumayan and Gallarzan, the other two winners of Dh500,000 each from last week’s draw include 28-year-old Barry Dwyer, the first Irish winner of Emirates Loto, as well as the fourth winner from Pakistan who wished to remain anonymous.

For those who missed out on this week’s draw, entrants can buy Emirates Loto collectable(s) and choose to opt-in to the draw by selecting six numbers from one to forty-nine. Players can register from home via the Emirates Loto website or mobile app. The next draw will be held on Saturday 4 July 2020 at 9:00PM.

For more information on Emirates Loto collectables, prize winners, terms and conditions, eligibility and to Collect, Play and have the opportunity to win in the next Emirates Loto draw, please visit www.emiratesloto.com.

