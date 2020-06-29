Tabeer Tours now offering free one-way tickets from Dubai to Manila for jobless, homeless Filipinos

Tabeer Tours, known as one of the go-to travel agencies for many Filipinos in Dubai, is now offering immediate aid for Filipinos who need to travel back home to the Philippines and settle down for good.

Filipinos are finding it hard recently to book air tickets due to steep prices. This is why Tabeer Tours is now offering free air tickets for Filipinos who lost both their homes and their jobs due to the impact of the coronavirus disease.

In addition, Tabeer Tours is also offering huge discounts for fellow expats who wish to be reunited with their families on the following available flights from Dubai to Manila:

June 30, 2020

July 2, 2020

July 6, 2020

All flights are chartered and having the baggage capacity of 35KG boarding, 7KG hand-carry baggage. The flights also have meal options and direct flight without any stop or layover. These are all confirmed flights with zero chances of cancellation and rebooking.

Tabeer Tours has made it easier for Filipino community as they don’t need to visit the office to purchase the air ticket and go through long procedures. Filipinos need not step out of homes as a representative will visit their homes to collect the payment.

For payment, they can choose the mode of payment whether cash or advance online payment through credit cards, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Master pass etc. Tabeer Tours clients can also opt for payment in instalments by using any UAE bank card.

Filipinos keen on availing the free air ticket can contact the Tabeer Tours WhatsApp Hotline at: +971 56 520 7328 or message them directly on Tabeer Tours page.