Dubai Summer Surprises to begin this July 9

Residents spending time in Dubai and tourists visiting the city have a lot to look forward to this summer season, as Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) announces a series of exciting festival campaigns including Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), Eid Al Adha and Back to School (BTS). DSS will soon begin its 23rd edition, starting on 9 July until 29 August 2020; inviting residents and visitors to rediscover the excitement and joy of summer in Dubai through a rich programme of unforgettable events, promotions, entertainment and digitally led experiences and initiatives.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “This year, more than ever, we look forward to welcoming back the city’s residents and visitors to Summer in Dubai, while ensuring their health and safety remain our highest priority. Through additional safety measures put in place across malls and retail stores, Dubai will once again be the place to be this summer season, and we look forward to another successful and safe edition of DSS, alongside the other summer festivals. As the city thrives, we will bring back our popular events and promotions over the course of seven action-packed weeks, and welcome new elements that will allow shoppers everywhere to participate in the festivities.

For 23 years, DSS has paved the way for shopping festivals globally and has proven that it can evolve with the changing times and trends. This summer will be no different, as the city opens up and is set to showcase the best of retail and entertainment, as well as an array of innovative virtual and physical elements, to keep everyone entertained all summer long.”

DSS returns with unbeatable shopping deals, chances to win, family fun, new experiences and endless entertainment to create a memorable summer season. The full calendar of events will be announced ahead of the festival on www.dubaisummersurprises.com and @DSSsocial.