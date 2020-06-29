Dubai Summer Surprises to begin this July 9

Saudi Arabia’s construction sector will see faster recovery with the utilisation of drones under the ‘new normal’ set-up, which continues to require safety measures including social distancing. This is according to Rabih Bou Rashid, the CEO of Falcon Eye Drones (FEDS)...
Majority of Europeans no longer trust US as world leader – survey
Because of its “chaotic handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic,” Europeans say they no longer trust US as a capable world leader. In a survey commissioned by European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), and conducted by Datapraxis and YouGov from...
Poland should not receive high COVID-19 funds due to human rights violations against LGBT – EU-member states
Several member states of the European Union (EU) have expressed disappointment after learning that Poland is set to receive a big recovery fund from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), especially since they said the country has been active in violating the rights of LGBT....
New Zealand’s COVID-19 quarantine facilities under ‘extreme stress’ as more locals return home
The quarantine facilities of New Zealand are under “extreme stress” as more locals return home, and fresh cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) emerge, according to a review ordered by prime minister Jacinda Ardern. The analysis said that while the system is not...
Residents spending time in Dubai and tourists visiting the city have a lot to look forward to this summer season, as Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) announces a series of exciting festival campaigns including Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), Eid Al Adha and Back to School (BTS). DSS will soon begin its 23rd edition, starting on 9 July until 29 August 2020; inviting residents and visitors to rediscover the excitement and joy of summer in Dubai through a rich programme of unforgettable events, promotions, entertainment and digitally led experiences and initiatives.
Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “This year, more than ever, we look forward to welcoming back the city’s residents and visitors to Summer in Dubai, while ensuring their health and safety remain our highest priority. Through additional safety measures put in place across malls and retail stores, Dubai will once again be the place to be this summer season, and we look forward to another successful and safe edition of DSS, alongside the other summer festivals. As the city thrives, we will bring back our popular events and promotions over the course of seven action-packed weeks, and welcome new elements that will allow shoppers everywhere to participate in the festivities.
For 23 years, DSS has paved the way for shopping festivals globally and has proven that it can evolve with the changing times and trends. This summer will be no different, as the city opens up and is set to showcase the best of retail and entertainment, as well as an array of innovative virtual and physical elements, to keep everyone entertained all summer long.”
DSS returns with unbeatable shopping deals, chances to win, family fun, new experiences and endless entertainment to create a memorable summer season. The full calendar of events will be announced ahead of the festival on www.dubaisummersurprises.com and @DSSsocial.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
