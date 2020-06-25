‘THIS IS OUR HOME’: UAE-based Filipino writes song for frontliners, everyone affected by COVID-19

Dubai Police recently arrested an international Instagram celebrity known for online fraud and money laundering. Authorities seized Dh150 million in cash along with more than a dozen luxury cars from Nigerian gang leader Raymond Abbas, popularly known as 'Hushpuppi'...
COVID 19: 430 new cases in UAE, total now at 46,563 with one death
The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 49,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 430 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 46,563. The ministry also reported one patient who has died due to...
DOLE confirms availability of BPO jobs for repatriated OFWs
The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) stated that overseas Filipino workers who have been repatriated to the Philippines can apply for work opportunities in the Business Process Outsourcing industry. DOLE Assistant Secretary Dominique Tutay stated...
PH breaches 33,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 778 newly infected patients
The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 33,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it records 778 new cases. The total number now stands at 33,069. DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in...
An Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) has recently written and released an original song in a bid to bring hope and unite everyone affected by coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Michelle Gonzales, who works as a laser technician in the UAE, said that she never attempted to use her talents professionally, and that she just made the song, titled ‘This Is Our Home’ in order to lift the spirits of everyone affected by the pandemic—including her.
“The story behind it was, I was so down, worried, and really frustrated on the situation we are In. I want to see my father and be with my family,” she said.
Realizing that she needed to push herself to be in control with her emotions, Gonzales started writing the song with a pen and paper. Her goal was to reach out with everyone who was left mentally, financially, and emotionally scarred by the crisis.
“We need to to acknowledge that we need to cry, to grieve, and sympathize with each other. We need to hope and fight together. We can only win this together,” she said.
She added that the song also aims to send a message that everyone can do something to help, no matter how little—including using PPEs, practicing safety measures, and staying home.
“It is not just a protection for ourselves, it is a civic responsibility. It is LOVE. That is one simple way of achieving the concept of ‘fighting and winning together’,” she added, noting that ‘This Is Our Home’ is a song of hope and unity.
Latest News
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
