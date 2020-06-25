Filipino HR group in UAE celebrates 10 years of building professional connections, uplifting fellow HR practitioners

A high-end salon in Manhattan that offers haircuts as high as USD1,000 have started working on its backlog of clients—as many as 1,200—as New York reopens businesses after three months of lockdown due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In a report by Washington Post,...
AFP aids in repatriation of over 299 distressed overseas Filipinos
The Armed Forces of the Philippines announced the success of its recent Joint Task Force Pag-Pauli (JTFP) that saw 299 overseas Filipinos repatriated and reunited with their families in the Philippines. All repatriated Filipinos had been affected by the conflict and...
PH urges private school to postpone tuition hikes citing pandemic concerns
The Philippines' Department of Education (DepEd) is urging private schools across the country to defer plans for tuition hikes to consider the financial situation of Filipino families who were severely affected by the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)....
PH assures OFWs of secure data protection in OASIS information system
The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment assures all returning overseas Filipinos that all data which have been logged at the OFW Assistance Information System (OASIS) is secure and safe in the hands of the government. All OFWs returning to the country have...
A Filipino community social enterprise in the UAE engaged in the field of Human Resources and its related professions celebrates a decade of strengthening the image of Filipinos in their chosen field.
The Filipino Human Resources Practitioner’s Association, known as FILHR, has gone a long way from its humble beginnings back in 2010 when Sheryll Bacay approached several of her fellow Filipino HR professionals to create a group that would promote the positive influence among her fellow expats within the region.
Fast forward almost a decade later, FILHR was officially recognized as a duly licensed social enterprise in the country with two branches: Dubai and the Northern Emirates, as well as its branch in Abu Dhabi & Al Ain.
With their social objective of uplifting the professional landscape among Filipino HR practitioners in the country, FILHR has expanded its network towards over 250 affiliates across the UAE.
Empowering Filipinos
The organization spearheaded several community-focused initiatives in collaboration with the embassy, consulate and other non-government entities including seven job fairs that saw an average of 3000 – 5000 job seekers, 200 developmental workshops and trainings, as well as three HR Career Clinics dedicated for HR practitioners in the country.
On its mission to realize FILHR’s tactical plans, current FILHR Presidents Robie Torre-Gonzales for Dubai & Northern Emirates and Ziny Dayo-Guinto for Abu Dhabi & Al Ain gather every talent and skillsets available in the community to mold each and every affiliate of the organization.
FILHR looks forward to continue its mission to develop highly competent Filipino HR practitioners buoyed by values of integrity, excellence, and social responsibility.
Here’s their list of officers to date:
Dubai & Northern Emirates
President – Robie Torre- Gonzales
Vice President – Lace-Lyn Kouyoumjian
Director for Internal Affairs – Nerissa Cadeliña
Director for External Affairs – Katrina Cariño
Abu Dhabi & Al Ain
President – Ziny Dayo –Guinto
Vice President – Jacelyn Urbano –Santiago
Director for Internal Affairs – Rizzi Esguerra Cahiwat
Director for External Affairs – Marilyn Macario
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
