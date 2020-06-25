Filipino HR group in UAE celebrates 10 years of building professional connections, uplifting fellow HR practitioners

A Filipino community social enterprise in the UAE engaged in the field of Human Resources and its related professions celebrates a decade of strengthening the image of Filipinos in their chosen field.

The Filipino Human Resources Practitioner’s Association, known as FILHR, has gone a long way from its humble beginnings back in 2010 when Sheryll Bacay approached several of her fellow Filipino HR professionals to create a group that would promote the positive influence among her fellow expats within the region.

Fast forward almost a decade later, FILHR was officially recognized as a duly licensed social enterprise in the country with two branches: Dubai and the Northern Emirates, as well as its branch in Abu Dhabi & Al Ain.

With their social objective of uplifting the professional landscape among Filipino HR practitioners in the country, FILHR has expanded its network towards over 250 affiliates across the UAE.

Empowering Filipinos

The organization spearheaded several community-focused initiatives in collaboration with the embassy, consulate and other non-government entities including seven job fairs that saw an average of 3000 – 5000 job seekers, 200 developmental workshops and trainings, as well as three HR Career Clinics dedicated for HR practitioners in the country.

On its mission to realize FILHR’s tactical plans, current FILHR Presidents Robie Torre-Gonzales for Dubai & Northern Emirates and Ziny Dayo-Guinto for Abu Dhabi & Al Ain gather every talent and skillsets available in the community to mold each and every affiliate of the organization.

FILHR looks forward to continue its mission to develop highly competent Filipino HR practitioners buoyed by values of integrity, excellence, and social responsibility.

Here’s their list of officers to date:

Dubai & Northern Emirates

President – Robie Torre- Gonzales

Vice President – Lace-Lyn Kouyoumjian

Director for Internal Affairs – Nerissa Cadeliña

Director for External Affairs – Katrina Cariño

Abu Dhabi & Al Ain

President – Ziny Dayo –Guinto

Vice President – Jacelyn Urbano –Santiago

Director for Internal Affairs – Rizzi Esguerra Cahiwat

Director for External Affairs – Marilyn Macario