Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Jun 24 20, 5:06 pm

Pinoy Hotpot at Home: WeMart members to enjoy free electronic hotpot from July 10 to 16

by | Feature

Jun. 24, 20 | 5:06 pm

Filipinos who have long craved for their favourite hotpot dishes but are currently running a tight budget need not head towards restaurants that charge for buffets per head as WeMart will soon have you enjoying the same hotpot dishes from your own home during their upcoming Southeast Asian Hotpot Festival!

From July 10 to 16, WeMart members can purchase different kinds of hotpot delights and take home a free electric hotpot worth Dh 99 for every purchase of frozen goods and frozen hotpot meatballs worth Dh200.

WeMart Membership is free of charge for all UAE residents. All they have to do is to secure their WeMart membership card by presenting their Emirates ID at WeMart’s Customer Service section before making their purchases to secure the free hotpot deal.

One stop hotpot shop

Frozen goods selections available at WeMart include Pinoy favourites such as crab balls, fish tofu, crab sticks, along with various hotpot soup flavours ranging from regular savoury mushroom soup to the hot and spicy soup base for those who wish to fire up their appetites to enjoy their hotpot experience even more.

WeMart Hypermarket also offers a variety of seasonings, sauces, and condiments that will enhance the flavours of each hotpot selection. In addition, WeMart’s selections of noodles vary from thin vermicelli noodles to thick rice noodles bean curd sticks, bihon noodles, plain noodles, and other noodle variety favourites.

Infuse freshness with each hotpot experience by selecting your favourite freshly picked vegetables such as varieties of mushrooms, and leafy greens. Furthermore, you can also get thinly sliced beef rolls, lamb rolls and other meat items.

Search @wemartuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers from WeMart Hypermarket.

For the exact location, just search “Wemart Hypermarket” in Google Maps.

Location: Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station.

Contact Numbers: 04-2359002 / 04-2386266

Watch the video here:

