Marhaba Dubai!

Dubai leads the world once again as among the first cities to reopen their doors to the world for tourism and entertainment –expecting to welcome its first batch of visitors this coming July 7.
Filipinos holding valid working and resident visas and other expats in Dubai have begun returning to the country after the emirate decided to welcome back its residents on June 22. It has also allowed both citizens and residents to fly out to other overseas destinations from June 23 with strict adherence to the country’s rules and regulations against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management implemented new rules for both residents and tourists returning to the emirate to ensure mitigation of any international transmission of COVID-19 cases.
Minister of Health and Prevention H.E. Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais expressed his gratitude for the full cooperation of both public and private entities as well as its residents and citizens , noting that they have helped enable the country to address the COVID-19 situation in a swift and efficient manner.
“The UAE, five months after the detection of the first COVID-19 case, has become an inspirational model to be followed for proactive measures and effective crisis management. The UAE has proven its ability to address this challenge in a highly effective manner, through its highly-skilled front-line workers and through its preventive measures that ensured the safety of people.
Returning residents
UAE residents who were issued with Dubai-based visas can now there’s a new online system for this; please check with and secure permits from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship prior to booking their tickets. Upon approval, the permit will then be valid for up to 21 days . During that period, the resident can now book their ticket to return.
Each resident should fill up a health declaration form prior to boarding on the plane to confirm that they don’t have any COVID-19-related symptoms. Passengers are advised that the airline has the right to refuse boarding those who show symptoms of COVID-19 for the safety of other passengers.
When the residents arrive at the Dubai airport, each of them will undergo a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19. In addition, each resident is required to register their details through the COVID-19 DXB Smart app prior to leaving the terminal area.
All residents should travel straight from the airport to their home as they wait for their COVID-19 test result. Those who test positive will have to isolate themselves for 14 days at their home, only if they are staying with limited numbers of individuals. However, those who share homes and/or live in high-density housing facilities will be isolated at an institutional facility. The resident’s employer should make arrangements for the isolation facility in accordance with guidelines approved by the COVID-19 Command and Control Centre, or else the individual will bear the costs of a paid isolation facility provided by the government.
Screening visitors
All visitors returning to Dubai should comply with visa regulations and travel restrictions depending on their country of origin. For instance, the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs currently allows only those who have valid residence and working visas to travel to the UAE. This means that Filipinos under visit or tourist visas are not allowed to travel to the UAE until further notice.
As for other expats, each visitor is required to download and register at the COVID-19 DXB app to facilitate coordination with the authorities during their stay, especially if they experience COVID-19 symptoms.
Similar to returning residents, each visitor is also expected to both fill up a health declaration form prior to embarking from their country of origin as the airline has the right to refuse boarding those who show COVID-19 related symptoms. Each visitor must also ensure that they have a valid health insurance.
All tourists are expected to secure a PCR test from their country of origin with a maximum validity of four days (96 hours) ahead of the date of departure. They will be required to show proof of not being infected with the virus on arrival at Dubai airports. If they cannot provide proof, they will undergo a PCR test at the airport.
All arrivals will be subject to thermal screenings. If a traveler is suspected to have COVID-19 symptoms, Dubai airports have the right to conduct a re-test to ensure the tourist is free of the virus. It is mandatory for tourists who test positive for COVID-19 to register their details on the COVID-19 DXB app and isolate themselves for 14 days at an institutional facility provided by the government at their own expense.
