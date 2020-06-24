From barter to relief aid: Filipinos in Abu Dhabi use trading system to get essential goods for residents in need

The Department of Foreign Affairs' Office for Migrant Workers' Affairs has revealed that the government is already coordinating with relevant agencies to reopen airports in the Philippines following the success of the reopening of Clark International Airport (CRK)...
Police: Couple killed in their Dubai villa by thief who used to work for them
An Indian couple was found dead inside their villa in Arabian Ranches on June 18 after being killed by an intruder who used to work for them, Dubai police confirmed. In a report by The National, the couple—identified by Indian Consul General in Dubai as Hiren Adhiya...
55,000 OFWs repatriated since pandemic struck
MANILA: More than 55,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have returned to the Philippines since February, the Department of Foreign Affairs said. Among the latest batch of OFWs who recently came home were 53 seafarers from Amsterdam and 580 Filipinos from Saudi...
4,500 Filipinos in UAE scheduled to fly home before July 1
The Department of Foreign Affairs' Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers' Affairs (DFA OUMWA) has already facilitated the return of 20,149 land-based distressed OFWs and other overseas Filipinos, and has helped 28,419 sea-based OFWs to be reunited with...
Some Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Abu Dhabi have come up with a unique way to start an aid initiative that has now inspired various residents from all over the emirate to help—through a barter system.
A group of Filipinos—Yen Cantero, James Morales, and Lloyd Arceo—who are currently under no-work-no-pay have set up Traders Community Abu Dhabi (TCAD), a friendly platform in Abu Dhabi that offers barter as a system to help participants trade goods and services without using money.
Through this group, members have begun using the system to gather essential goods, which they then distribute to other Filipinos who are affected by the economic effects of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
“We wanted to maximize our free time to help our fellow kababayans in Abu Dhabi. I, too, am currently on unpaid leave but I know na may mas higit na nangangailangan. That’s why we decided to create a platform that would be a perfect avenue for trade—goods in exchange of goods. We wanted to bring back the beauty of trade in these trying times,” said Arceo, who works as a PR and communications specialist.
The group has inspired other Filipinos to help, with a lot of them donating the goods that they have gathered in the trade in order to help Arceo and his team provide more packs to affected OFWs. Some, on the other hand, directly give them clothes, shoes, bags as donations. The team, according to member Jan Mae Paguirigan, then posts the items on TCAD page to make them available for barter in exchange of essential goods.
The 29-year-old accountant, who also handles the group’s social media postings, said TCAD became a bridge to help Filipinos deeply affected by the pandemic.
“We only started bartering at first, we barter our own items kapalit ng mga goods, hanggang sa marami ang na-inspire na mga kaibigan at katrabaho. Sumunod na din silang mag-barter kapalit ng goods. ‘Yong iba ay ibinibigay na sa amin ang mga ito to distribute,” said Paguirigan.
She added that they started the initiative because they heard heartbreaking stories of Filipinos who have truly taken a heavy blow due to being left redundant, or being put under unpaid leave—with some of them having babies to feed.
“Araw-araw ang daming humihingi sa amin ng tulong, nakakadurog ng puso to read and hear the stories of those who terminated, who were put under no-work-no-pay, those who are on visit visas, those who have babies, and those who were left with no choice but to go back to the Philippines because walang wala na talaga sila,” she said.
The group, she said, is now distributing relief packs to those in need all over Abu Dhabi—specifically in Najda, Corniche, Hamdan, and Baniyas.
Arceo, meanwhile, urged other Filipinos to help, noting that there are now various ways to lend a hand as well as reach out to affected residents thanks to social media.
“Marami pong challenges ang kinakaharap natin ngayon, but these challenges should also be the perfect avenue to bring back the essence of bayanihan. We give help regardless of race, skin or gender. We give help not for popularity but for the sole reason that it gives us happiness to help—nothing more. ‘Wag po tayong mahiyang mag tanong sa TCAD should you wish to help us,” he stressed.
“We can still help despite of what is happening with the world, even though we’re having our own difficulties in life. Malayo po ang mapupuntahan ng tulong maliit man o malaking ito,” added Paguirigan.
Paguiran and Arceo also asked affected Filipinos not to lose faith, and not to be afraid to ask for help at this time.
“Just keep the faith po, magpakatatag tayo lalo sa panahong ito. Huwag na huwag po tayong susuko dahil may awa ang Diyos,” Paguiran said.
“Huwag po mahiyang humingi ng tulong kasi yun po ang katotohanan. Hindi po kakulangan sa pagiging tao if we ask for help. It is normal. Kaya po, andito lang kami para po tumulong sa inyo,” Arceo added.
Jobs
- Accounts Receivable
Jun 23, 2020
- Administration Officer
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Nurse
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Respiratory Therapist
Jun 23, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved