Abu Dhabi’s Presidential Palace gets nomination for World Travel Awards

An official from the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has revealed that two police offers who have been assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) have tested positive for the coronavirus disease. MIAA Public Affairs Department...
Senator Bong Go supports measures to provide more benefits for OFWs
Philippine Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" go reiterated his full support on measures that accommodate and give OFWs more incentives from the government. These include Senate Bil Nos. 317 and 801 filed by Senators Grace Poe and Ramon Revilla Jr., respectively that...
Mass testing concludes at Mussafah in Abu Dhabi following over 570,000 COVID-19 tests
The Abu Dhabi Department of Health, in cooperation with relevant entities, has successfully concluded a six-week screening and testing campaign in the Musaffah area of Abu Dhabi, having fully contained the spread of Covid-19 among the area’s residents. The campaign,...
Sharjah accomplishes COVID-19 tests for over 9,000 gov’t employees
(WAM) -- The Sharjah Human Resources Directorate, SHRD, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, represented by the Sharjah Medical Zone, conducted tests for the early detection of the novel coronavirus for 9,000 Sharjah government employees....
(WAM) — Qasr Al Watan, the presidential palace and the incredible and unique cultural and architectural landmark in Abu Dhabi, has been nominated by the World Travel Awards as the Middle East’s Leading Cultural Tourist Attraction 2020.
Qasr Al Watan is majestic palace brimming with knowledge, offering the world a first-of-its-kind insight into the Arab heritage and the governing principles that shaped the history of the UAE and its vision to the future. Qasr Al Watan is more than just a palace, it is an enriching journey in a contemporary setting that reveals and reflects on governance, knowledge and craftsmanship.
Qasr Al Watan’s nomination for such an award is an important accolade from the global travel and tourism industry and an acknowledgement of the Palace’s success and rising regional and international profile since opening its doors to the public in March of 2019.
Voting is now open to the public; to vote for Qasr Al Watan visit: www.worldtravelawards.com/vote.
Jobs
- Accounts Receivable
Jun 23, 2020
- Administration Officer
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Nurse
Jun 23, 2020
- ICU Respiratory Therapist
Jun 23, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved