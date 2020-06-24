Abu Dhabi’s Presidential Palace gets nomination for World Travel Awards

(WAM) — Qasr Al Watan, the presidential palace and the incredible and unique cultural and architectural landmark in Abu Dhabi, has been nominated by the World Travel Awards as the Middle East’s Leading Cultural Tourist Attraction 2020.

Qasr Al Watan is majestic palace brimming with knowledge, offering the world a first-of-its-kind insight into the Arab heritage and the governing principles that shaped the history of the UAE and its vision to the future. Qasr Al Watan is more than just a palace, it is an enriching journey in a contemporary setting that reveals and reflects on governance, knowledge and craftsmanship.

Qasr Al Watan’s nomination for such an award is an important accolade from the global travel and tourism industry and an acknowledgement of the Palace’s success and rising regional and international profile since opening its doors to the public in March of 2019.

Voting is now open to the public; to vote for Qasr Al Watan visit: www.worldtravelawards.com/vote.