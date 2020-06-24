Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Jun 24 20, 6:20 pm

NAIA confirms two asymptomatic COVID-19 cases among airport police

Jun 24 2020

An official from the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has revealed that two police offers who have been assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) have tested positive for the coronavirus disease. MIAA Public Affairs Department...

Senator Bong Go supports measures to provide more benefits for OFWs

Jun 24 2020

Philippine Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" go reiterated his full support on measures that accommodate and give OFWs more incentives from the government. These include Senate Bil Nos. 317 and 801 filed by Senators Grace Poe and Ramon Revilla Jr., respectively that...

Sharjah accomplishes COVID-19 tests for over 9,000 gov’t employees

Jun 24 2020

(WAM) -- The Sharjah Human Resources Directorate, SHRD, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, represented by the Sharjah Medical Zone, conducted tests for the early detection of the novel coronavirus for 9,000 Sharjah government employees....

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

Abu Dhabi’s Presidential Palace gets nomination for World Travel Awards

by | Feature

Jun. 24, 20 | 6:20 pm

(WAM) — Qasr Al Watan, the presidential palace and the incredible and unique cultural and architectural landmark in Abu Dhabi, has been nominated by the World Travel Awards as the Middle East’s Leading Cultural Tourist Attraction 2020.

Qasr Al Watan is majestic palace brimming with knowledge, offering the world a first-of-its-kind insight into the Arab heritage and the governing principles that shaped the history of the UAE and its vision to the future. Qasr Al Watan is more than just a palace, it is an enriching journey in a contemporary setting that reveals and reflects on governance, knowledge and craftsmanship.

Qasr Al Watan’s nomination for such an award is an important accolade from the global travel and tourism industry and an acknowledgement of the Palace’s success and rising regional and international profile since opening its doors to the public in March of 2019.
Voting is now open to the public; to vote for Qasr Al Watan visit: www.worldtravelawards.com/vote.

Jobs

Latest News

NAIA confirms two asymptomatic COVID-19 cases among airport police

NAIA confirms two asymptomatic COVID-19 cases among airport police

Jun 24, 2020

An official from the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has revealed that two police offers who have been assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) have tested positive for the coronavirus disease. MIAA Public Affairs Department...

Senator Bong Go supports measures to provide more benefits for OFWs

Senator Bong Go supports measures to provide more benefits for OFWs

Jun 24, 2020

Philippine Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" go reiterated his full support on measures that accommodate and give OFWs more incentives from the government. These include Senate Bil Nos. 317 and 801 filed by Senators Grace Poe and Ramon Revilla Jr., respectively that...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in Feature
Pinoy Hotpot at Home: WeMart members to enjoy free electronic hotpot from July 10 to 16
Published On  June 24, 2020
From barter to relief aid: Filipinos in Abu Dhabi use trading system to get essential goods for residents in need
Published On  June 24, 2020
WATCH: UAE Air Force flies over skies of Dubai and Northern Emirates to honor frontliners
Published On  June 24, 2020
Close