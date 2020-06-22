Monday, June 22, 2020

Jun 22 20, 2:38 pm

WATCH: UAE’s Fursan Al Emarat dedicates air show for country’s frontliners

by | Feature

Jun. 22, 20 | 2:38 pm

UAE’s Air Force team, Fursan Al Emarat, dedicated a special air show as a gesture of gratitude for the country’s frontliners in their unyielding efforts to serve the community as the country curbs the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The air force flew past several hospitals in the emirate including Sheikh Khalifa Medical Centre, Al Rahba Hospital, Al Ain Hospital, as well as the emirate’s COVID-19 screening centers.

“As a gesture of heartfelt thanks to #AbuDhabi’s frontline healthcare workers for their tireless efforts caring for the community, Forsan Al Emarat undertook an awe-inspiring flypast of the emirate’s hospitals,” said the tweet from the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office.

Today, June 22, Al Fursan will fly over Al Dhafra Hospital in Madinat Zayed starting 5.30 p.m.

On the third day, they will be seen in the skies of Dubai, flying over the Kuwait Hospital, as well as in Sharjah over Al Kuwait Hospital as well. In Ajman, they will perform over the Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital, while in Umm Al Qaiwain they will be watched over the Field Hospital. In Ras Al Khaimah, the team will be seen over the Field Hospital and Ibrahim Bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital. In Khorfakkan, they will display over Khorfakkan Hospital, and over the Field Hospital and Masafi Hospital in Fujairah. Their displays will be from 5.30 p.m. to 6.00 p.m.

The Al Furan team have invited the public to share these moments of pride and unity with the Armed Forces in appreciation of the nation’s first line of defence for their tireless efforts and eminent role in confronting the COVID-19 pandemic.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

