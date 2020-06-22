WATCH: UAE’s Fursan Al Emarat dedicates air show for country’s frontliners

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis & Disaster Committee for the COVID-19 pandemic, together with the Abu Dhabi Police and the Department of Health, has announced that it is extending travel restrictions towards the emirate for one more week, starting tomorrow June 23....
Philippine Identification System to hasten process in provision of financial support
The Philippine government is currently exploring ways and means to expedite the processing of the provision of financial aid, especially for the vulnerable sectors - including the implementation of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) which would act as the...
Senator Bong Go lauds President Duterte’s swift action to upgrade three Philippine gov’t hospitals in provinces
Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go, chair of the Senate committee on health, praised President Rodrigo Duterte's action to sign several of his sponsored bills that aims to expand services and increase bed capacities of three hospitals. The three bills were...
Philippines pleads Saudi to extend 72-hr period to repatriate 280 bodies of deceased OFWs
The Philippine government has appealed to Saudi Arabia to give it ample time to repatriate the bodies of deceased Filipinos who died in the kingdom. Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said they received on June 16 communication from the Saudi government to repatriate...
UAE’s Air Force team, Fursan Al Emarat, dedicated a special air show as a gesture of gratitude for the country’s frontliners in their unyielding efforts to serve the community as the country curbs the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The air force flew past several hospitals in the emirate including Sheikh Khalifa Medical Centre, Al Rahba Hospital, Al Ain Hospital, as well as the emirate’s COVID-19 screening centers.
“As a gesture of heartfelt thanks to #AbuDhabi’s frontline healthcare workers for their tireless efforts caring for the community, Forsan Al Emarat undertook an awe-inspiring flypast of the emirate’s hospitals,” said the tweet from the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office.
احتفاءً بالجهودة الدؤوبة لخط دفاعنا الأول في مجال الرعاية الصحية، قدم سرب من فرسان الإمارات استعراضاً جوياً في سماء #أبوظبي وحلق فوق المستشفيات في الإمارة. pic.twitter.com/I8QLv0jFdD
— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 22, 2020
Today, June 22, Al Fursan will fly over Al Dhafra Hospital in Madinat Zayed starting 5.30 p.m.
On the third day, they will be seen in the skies of Dubai, flying over the Kuwait Hospital, as well as in Sharjah over Al Kuwait Hospital as well. In Ajman, they will perform over the Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital, while in Umm Al Qaiwain they will be watched over the Field Hospital. In Ras Al Khaimah, the team will be seen over the Field Hospital and Ibrahim Bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital. In Khorfakkan, they will display over Khorfakkan Hospital, and over the Field Hospital and Masafi Hospital in Fujairah. Their displays will be from 5.30 p.m. to 6.00 p.m.
The Al Furan team have invited the public to share these moments of pride and unity with the Armed Forces in appreciation of the nation’s first line of defence for their tireless efforts and eminent role in confronting the COVID-19 pandemic.
