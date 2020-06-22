WATCH: UAE’s Fursan Al Emarat dedicates air show for country’s frontliners

UAE’s Air Force team, Fursan Al Emarat, dedicated a special air show as a gesture of gratitude for the country’s frontliners in their unyielding efforts to serve the community as the country curbs the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The air force flew past several hospitals in the emirate including Sheikh Khalifa Medical Centre, Al Rahba Hospital, Al Ain Hospital, as well as the emirate’s COVID-19 screening centers.

“As a gesture of heartfelt thanks to #AbuDhabi’s frontline healthcare workers for their tireless efforts caring for the community, Forsan Al Emarat undertook an awe-inspiring flypast of the emirate’s hospitals,” said the tweet from the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office.

احتفاءً بالجهودة الدؤوبة لخط دفاعنا الأول في مجال الرعاية الصحية، قدم سرب من فرسان الإمارات استعراضاً جوياً في سماء #أبوظبي وحلق فوق المستشفيات في الإمارة. pic.twitter.com/I8QLv0jFdD — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 22, 2020

Today, June 22, Al Fursan will fly over Al Dhafra Hospital in Madinat Zayed starting 5.30 p.m.

On the third day, they will be seen in the skies of Dubai, flying over the Kuwait Hospital, as well as in Sharjah over Al Kuwait Hospital as well. In Ajman, they will perform over the Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital, while in Umm Al Qaiwain they will be watched over the Field Hospital. In Ras Al Khaimah, the team will be seen over the Field Hospital and Ibrahim Bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital. In Khorfakkan, they will display over Khorfakkan Hospital, and over the Field Hospital and Masafi Hospital in Fujairah. Their displays will be from 5.30 p.m. to 6.00 p.m.

The Al Furan team have invited the public to share these moments of pride and unity with the Armed Forces in appreciation of the nation’s first line of defence for their tireless efforts and eminent role in confronting the COVID-19 pandemic.