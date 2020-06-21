Reopening Georgia’s tourism: Check out these 5 must-visit underrated spots in the country’s Imereti Region

When travelers think of Georgia, what immediately comes to mind is the majestic city of Mtskheta, or the sprawling vineyards in Kakheti, or the magnificent mountains of Stepantsminda. And with good reason — as not only are these places extremely beautiful, memorable, and Instagram-worthy, they are also located near Tbilisi, Georgia’s main travel hub, which in itself is already a wondrous spot for any traveler. However, there is far more to this country than these popular, touristic destinations. Looking to go off the beaten track and discover what else the “Jewel Of The Caucasus” has to offer? Go west and explore the Imereti region of Georgia!

Imereti is one of Georgia’s nine administrative regions. What makes it unique from the other regions of Georgia, you ask? Imereti is also packed with Georgia’s wide array of irresistible charms: think astounding landscapes, great food, rich history, and amazing people. But what truly sets this region apart is a true sense of oneness between humankind and the environment. It’s a place where culture and civilization exists harmoniously with nature, with grand architecture framed against a backdrop of centuries-old trees, where locals enjoy warm and breezy days having picnics in the park, where the song of life ebbs and flows atop the calming hum of the Rioni river.

Sounds too good to be true? Include Imereti in your itinerary and witness its many wonders for yourself! Fortunately, this region is located a mere 3 hours away from Tbilisi, so even if you have limited time to spare, you can easily fit it in your day trip. Here are some of the sights that await you.

KUTAISI

Amidst Imereti’s lush valleys and mountain forests lies the truly enchanting city of Kutaisi, Tbilisi’s rival in capital status and widely considered be one of the most ancient and oldest continuously inhabited places in the world. Spend a lovely afternoon exploring its cobbled streets, or enjoying authentic Georgian cuisines in one of its many traditional restaurants. But whatever you do, don’t miss out on seeing the mighty Rioni river and feel how its strong currents serve as the life force of the city.

BAGRATI CATHEDRAL

Perched on a hill at the heart of Kutaisi is the beautiful Bagrati Cathedral. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Bagrati Cathedral was built in the 17th century, in the reign of King Bagrat III. Visit this site not only for the gorgeous architecture and storied religious history, but also for an amazing panoramic view of Kutaisi. And if you happen to come on a Sunday morning, you can also take part in the divine worship ceremony and listen to traditional Georgian chants sung live by ardent parishioners. It is truly a life-altering experience.

PROMETHEUS CAVE

In Greek mythology, Prometheus was a Titan who stole fire from the gods and gifted it to Man. As punishment, the gods had him chained in the mountains of the Caucasus. This breathtaking cave system may not feature an actual Titan, but it is full of many wonders nonetheless, including stalactites and stalagmites of many shapes and sizes, stone waterfalls, and even an underground river!

SATAPLIA NATURE RESERVE

The Sataplia Nature Reserve was founded in 1935, upon the discovery of yet another cave system that not only had stone formations but actual dinosaur footprints as well! In addition to the cave, Sataplia also features an astounding view of Kutaisi, and a subtropical forest that can make you feel like you are in a fairy tale.

GELATI MONASTERY

Another awe-inspiring testament to Georgia’s devotion to its spiritual traditions, Gelati is a monastic complex housing three churches nestled in the verdant Tskaltsiteli Valley. Serene and peaceful, visiting the Gelati Monastery will give you a curious sense of calm and ease all of your travel stress with views of its surrounding forests. Oh, and when you are inside the cathedral, don’t forget to look up and gaze at some of the most beautiful mosaics and frescoes you will ever see!