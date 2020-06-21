Sunday, June 21, 2020

‘Happy Father’s Day Mama!’ OFW shares sacrifices of mom who supported them until graduation as a domestic helper

An Abu Dhabi-based Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) has expressed her deepest gratitude to her mother, who served as their father as well by providing for them until they finished school through being a domestic helper.

Rodelyn De Vera said that her mother, Helen Cawile De Vera, is the perfect representation of a selfless parent—leaving home to work in a foreign land just to give her children a better life.

Rodelyn said her father passed away in 1995, which forced her mother to brave Singapore to work as a domestic helper. She then worked as a cleaner in Belgium for three years, and is now in Japan, again as a helper.

She said that she has worked non-stop until they all graduated college without remarrying another man.

“Since 1995 po, hindi pa nag-stop mag work si mama hanggang ngayon po. Pinili po niyang ibuhos lahat ng love sa aming magkakapatid,” she said.

The OFW said Helen is also the breadwinner of her siblings, proving just how committed she is to her entire family. “Matulungin po ang mama ko. Hindi siya madamot,” added Rodelyn.

Even if Helen was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer back in 2019, she is still working to provide for her family. She is currently undergoing treatment being paid for by her employers in Tokyo.

“Masakit sa dibdib namin na hindi siya kasama ngayong time na may dinaramdam sya. But still, we thank God at may mga mabubuting tao pong gumagabay sa kanya sa Japan,” she said.

This kind of sacrifice and selflessness, Rodelyn said, has also inspired her to brave the foreign culture of UAE and work hard to give her daughter a better life—just like what her mother did for her.

“Proud OFW daughter po ako. At ngayon isa na din po akong OFW na nakikipagsapalaran para sa future ng anak ko,” she said. “Sobrang proud po ako sa nanay ko na naging tatay din sa aming magkakapatid.”

“Gusto ko pong encourage lahat ng mga anak ng OFWs na pahalagahan ung kanilang education at maipakita sa aknilang magulang na lahat ng sacrifices nila ay worth it,” continued Rodelyn.

