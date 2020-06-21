‘Happy Father’s Day Mama!’ OFW shares sacrifices of mom who supported them until graduation as a domestic helper

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 48,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 392 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 44,925. The Ministry of Health and Prevention conducted additional 48,000...
PH breaches 30,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it reports 653 new cases, 19 deaths
The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 30,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, as it reports 653 new cases. The total number now stands at 30,052. DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in...
Int’l air orgs urge gov’ts in the Middle East to implement global guidelines to restart aviation
Various international aviation associations are calling on governments in the Middle East to implement new global guidelines in flying to ensure a harmonized restart of aviation in the region, especially since coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has heavily impacted the...
LIST: UAE Health Ministry outlines resumption of health services from June 21
(WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has announced the gradual resumption of suspended health services in its health facilities starting June 21. MoHAP said in a statement that following service suspension in light of COVID-19, hospitals will now be...
An Abu Dhabi-based Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) has expressed her deepest gratitude to her mother, who served as their father as well by providing for them until they finished school through being a domestic helper.
Rodelyn De Vera said that her mother, Helen Cawile De Vera, is the perfect representation of a selfless parent—leaving home to work in a foreign land just to give her children a better life.
Rodelyn said her father passed away in 1995, which forced her mother to brave Singapore to work as a domestic helper. She then worked as a cleaner in Belgium for three years, and is now in Japan, again as a helper.
She said that she has worked non-stop until they all graduated college without remarrying another man.
“Since 1995 po, hindi pa nag-stop mag work si mama hanggang ngayon po. Pinili po niyang ibuhos lahat ng love sa aming magkakapatid,” she said.
The OFW said Helen is also the breadwinner of her siblings, proving just how committed she is to her entire family. “Matulungin po ang mama ko. Hindi siya madamot,” added Rodelyn.
Even if Helen was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer back in 2019, she is still working to provide for her family. She is currently undergoing treatment being paid for by her employers in Tokyo.
“Masakit sa dibdib namin na hindi siya kasama ngayong time na may dinaramdam sya. But still, we thank God at may mga mabubuting tao pong gumagabay sa kanya sa Japan,” she said.
This kind of sacrifice and selflessness, Rodelyn said, has also inspired her to brave the foreign culture of UAE and work hard to give her daughter a better life—just like what her mother did for her.
“Proud OFW daughter po ako. At ngayon isa na din po akong OFW na nakikipagsapalaran para sa future ng anak ko,” she said. “Sobrang proud po ako sa nanay ko na naging tatay din sa aming magkakapatid.”
“Gusto ko pong encourage lahat ng mga anak ng OFWs na pahalagahan ung kanilang education at maipakita sa aknilang magulang na lahat ng sacrifices nila ay worth it,” continued Rodelyn.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved