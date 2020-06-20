6 ways to succeed in your career even if you’re shy

At a young age, a lot of us have been grounded into believing that success is measured by achieving good grades or possessing high IQ. In school, valedictorians and geniuses are often deemed mostly likely to succeed in life.

However, these academic achievers—more often than not—do not become standout highfliers. Many of them may get good jobs and even a stable life, but they do not necessarily succeed in a way that their name leaves a mark in their industry. In a study conducted by a Boston University professor in 1995, wherein she followed 81 valedictorians 14 years after graduation, it showed that none of them went on to change the world or shake the status quo.

Not even being a genius gets you a sure spot in the front seat of legendary success, according to clinical psychologist and author of best-selling book Emotional Intelligence Daniel Goleman. He said that while it can ensure scholastic victory, it matters little as you go into the real world and enter the competitive professional arena.

If it’s not good grades and a high IQ, what then is the one thing that can actually guarantee success? Apparently, it’s the ability to communicate, according to New Perspective Media Group CEO and Managing Director and The Filipino Times Publisher Dr. Karen Remo.

“Your greatness in communication skills will have a direct impact in your success in the world. Everybody wants to be successful. Everybody wants to live a comfortable life. Since we all want that, we should all develop communication skills. The ability to communicate can bridge the gap between you and success,” she said in her webinar held on June 18 titled ‘How to Market and Sell Like a Pro when you’re Shy.’

However, she noted that fear is often the only thing that stands between a person and practising good communication skills—adding that in a study made by Chapman University researchers in 2014, it revealed that public speaking is the biggest phobia in the US, with 25.3 respondents saying they are afraid to speak in front of a crowd.

So how do you attain your well-deserved success despite being shy? Dr. Remo points out these tips:

Master the art of selling

Dr. Remo said that a professional, specifically an entrepreneur, must learn the ability to sell if they want their careers and business gain an upswing. To achieve this, there needs to be a mastery in communication skills, superb customer service, and of course, passion.

The CEO said that mastering communication skills starts with yourself. How you talk to yourself will determine how others will perceive you, she emphasised, a reason she underscored the importance of developing self-esteem.

“The mind is a muscle, so whatever you put in there, it will absorb. Listen to podcasts that are positive, stay away from toxic people, and read books. Whatever you surround yourself with, will become you,” she said.

Another way to confidently sell is to focus on customers. Dr. Remo said that when you are so enthusiastic in serving the needs of your customer, you forget yourself, the way you look, or even how shy you are. The actual product or service that you offer becomes your communication tool.

“When you focus your energy in serving the needs of your customer, you are on your way to success. Your customer can be your boss, someone who buys from your business, your spouse, or your kids. Focus on their need and you can eliminate shyness,” she said.

Lastly, passion is one thing that can guarantee success in selling. According to Dr. Remo, you to market a product, a service, or an idea if it is something that you strongly believe in. A reason it is important to determine ahead the field or industry that want to focus on.

“Everyone is selling most of the time. If you’re a mom, you’re selling the idea of eating vegetables to your kids. If you’re a government official, you’re selling your platform to your constituents, if you are boss, you are selling ambition to you people, if you’re a spiritual leader, you are selling your religious doctrines. Sell something that you strongly believe in, and you will crack the code to success,” she said.

Increase real-life practice

Dr. Remo believes that science can be an important tool to achieve professional feat. She said that utilising the law of large number in your favour can help bridge the gap between where you are now and the goals you wish to attain.

The law of large number states that when you do something often enough, a ratio will begin to appear. She added that a professional has to understand the ratio of his/her current ability. Citing the success of The Filipino Times—the largest free newspaper in the UAE published by NPM Group—Dr. Remo said that the publication has achieved 4.5 million viewership simply because they release more stories, thereby increasing their chance of website readership.

“You will be doing a lot of things in your career, and many of them seems meaningless. Let me you that they are in fact helpful. Do not feel bad if you’re just getting 10 to 20 per cent success ratio. That it just how it works. It’s science. The universe has already created these laws, you just have to keep trying and doing more,” she said.

This, the CEO noted, rings true in communication, emphasising that mastering verbal fluency involves a lot of talking to more people.

“The key to communication is permission. Many cultures require you to ask for permission before you speak. However, to succeed, permit yourself to speak. Permit yourself to make a mistake.,” she said.

Get better in one thing at a time

Contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to be good at everything. According to Dr. Remo, you can choose one thing you want to be successful in and focus on it again and again.

“If you want to learn how to talk, keep on talking. If you want to be good in singing, then keep on singing. Things can be learnt. Just keep on doing it again and again,” she said.

Embrace rejection

A lot of people focus on the success ratio, which is often pegged at 20 per cent. What they don’t see, however, is the 80 per cent rejection. Dr. Remo said that everyone will be rejected all the time, in whatever sector and industry you choose. The secret to bounce back from it, is to simply embrace it.

“If you’re shy and people are not happy with the way you communicated, just carry on. Fail every time and you will succeed,” she said.

To be successful, you have to see it mentally

Dr. Remo said that picturing success helps you gather the confidence you need to be a better professional. She noted that while it’s true that you will never feel confident, you can still succeed if you know that are ready and that you’re good enough.

“If you guess that you’re not good, then you’re right. If you guess that you’re great, you’re right. Let your mind guess into something better, and allow yourself to believe you are great,” she said.

Cheer yourself up, do not rely on others

You’re no longer a kid who needs to be constantly motivated by others. The key to bounce back from criticisms is to motivate yourself, talk to yourself, and take every feedback as an opportunity to learn, said Dr. Remo.

She also talked about the importance of combining physical and psychological activities together in order to lift oneself up, noting that one cannot overcome sadness merely by thinking blissful thoughts. The CEO said one can do it by exercising, eating healthy, and taking a rest.

“When your physique is ready, then start again,” she said. “Always remember that any opportunity to improve yourself is a gift. If, for instance, your pitch failed, then contact the client on why your idea did not work, and incorporate his/her feedback in your next pitch.”