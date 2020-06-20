3 ways to sell like a pro despite not being social

The determining factor for being a successful entrepreneur are not good grades or a high IQ, but fluency in communication. But what if you’re shy enough to even start?

New Perspective Media Group CEO and Managing Director and The Filipino Times publisher Dr. Karen Remo said that a professional, specifically an entrepreneur, must learn the ability to sell if they want their careers and business gain an upswing. She said that to crack the code and achieve this, there needs to be a mastery in confidence, superb customer service, and of course, passion.

Build self-esteem

The CEO said that mastering communication skills starts with yourself. How you talk to yourself will determine how others will perceive you, she emphasised, a reason she underscored the importance of developing self-esteem.

“The mind is a muscle, so whatever you put in there, it will absorb. Listen to podcasts that are positive, stay away from toxic people, and read books. Whatever you surround yourself with, will become you,” she said.

Focus on customers

Another way to confidently sell is to focus on customers. Dr. Remo said that when you are so enthusiastic in serving the needs of your customer, you forget yourself, the way you look, or even how shy you are. The actual product or service that you offer becomes your communication tool.

“When you focus your energy in serving the needs of your customer, you are on your way to success. Your customer can be your boss, someone who buys from your business, your spouse, or your kids. Focus on their need and you can eliminate shyness,” she said.

Sell strongly for what you believe in

Lastly, passion is one thing that can guarantee success in selling. According to Dr. Remo, you to market a product, a service, or an idea if it is something that you strongly believe in. A reason it is important to determine ahead the field or industry that want to focus on.

“Everyone is selling most of the time. If you’re a mom, you’re selling the idea of eating vegetables to your kids. If you’re a government official, you’re selling your platform to your constituents, if you are boss, you are selling ambition to you people, if you’re a spiritual leader, you are selling your religious doctrines. Sell something that you strongly believe in, and you will crack the code to success,” she said.