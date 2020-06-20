3 ways to sell like a pro despite not being social

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 34,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 388 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 44,533. The Ministry of Health and Prevention conducted additional 38,000...
COVID-19: 393 new cases in UAE, total now at 44,145 with two deaths
The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 38,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 393 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 44,145. The Ministry of Health and Prevention conducted additional 38,000...
COVID-19: UAE reaches over 30,000 recoveries
The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 40,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 388 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 43,752. The ministry also reported three patients who have died due to...
Philippine National ID system among President Duterte’s immediate priorities
Malacañang announced that among President Duterte's current priorities is the immediate implementation of Republic Act 11055 or the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) Act in order to speed up the provision of aid and services rendered by government...
The determining factor for being a successful entrepreneur are not good grades or a high IQ, but fluency in communication. But what if you’re shy enough to even start?
New Perspective Media Group CEO and Managing Director and The Filipino Times publisher Dr. Karen Remo said that a professional, specifically an entrepreneur, must learn the ability to sell if they want their careers and business gain an upswing. She said that to crack the code and achieve this, there needs to be a mastery in confidence, superb customer service, and of course, passion.
Build self-esteem
The CEO said that mastering communication skills starts with yourself. How you talk to yourself will determine how others will perceive you, she emphasised, a reason she underscored the importance of developing self-esteem.
“The mind is a muscle, so whatever you put in there, it will absorb. Listen to podcasts that are positive, stay away from toxic people, and read books. Whatever you surround yourself with, will become you,” she said.
Focus on customers
Another way to confidently sell is to focus on customers. Dr. Remo said that when you are so enthusiastic in serving the needs of your customer, you forget yourself, the way you look, or even how shy you are. The actual product or service that you offer becomes your communication tool.
“When you focus your energy in serving the needs of your customer, you are on your way to success. Your customer can be your boss, someone who buys from your business, your spouse, or your kids. Focus on their need and you can eliminate shyness,” she said.
Sell strongly for what you believe in
Lastly, passion is one thing that can guarantee success in selling. According to Dr. Remo, you to market a product, a service, or an idea if it is something that you strongly believe in. A reason it is important to determine ahead the field or industry that want to focus on.
“Everyone is selling most of the time. If you’re a mom, you’re selling the idea of eating vegetables to your kids. If you’re a government official, you’re selling your platform to your constituents, if you are boss, you are selling ambition to you people, if you’re a spiritual leader, you are selling your religious doctrines. Sell something that you strongly believe in, and you will crack the code to success,” she said.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved