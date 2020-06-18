Thursday, June 18, 2020

LOOK: WeMart introduces super value bentos at Dh 9.9 each

by | Feature

Jun. 18, 20 | 2:33 pm

Filipinos who wish to savour different kinds of delicious meals but wish to stay on a budget can now enjoy the variety of WeMart’s bento deals!

For only Dh 9.9 (VAT not included), Filipinos can select from five different flavorful warm bento dishes that are packed with healthy vegetables, rice, and your preferred viand from 11:00 am onwards that you can purchase for take away at the WeMart Food Court in Deira.

Here are your options:

Beef Seasoned with Soy Sauce Bento. The smell of warm delicious rice paired with seasoned soy beef will immediately fill the air when you open this savory bento paired with fresh vegetables, corn, and green beans.

Fried Chicken Steak Bento. Craving for juicy fried boneless chicken? WeMart’s Fried Chicken Steak bento will surely have you drool over its fresh aroma as it is paired with diced eggs, tomatoes, potatoes and more on top of steaming hot rice.

Roast Duck Bento. No need to spend a lot of money to get a taste of Roast Duck as you can now enjoy its flavorful taste at WeMart! Savor the flavors of its meat that has been roasted to perfection and paired with healthy side dishes for you to enjoy.

Sweet and Sour Chicken Breast Bento. Another favorite selection among Filipinos is the Sweet and Sour Chicken dish as each piece of juicy meat is wrapped in a crispy coating. Each bite of the dish is packed with meaty goodness that will have you scooping for another spoon of rice and its side dishes.

Chicken Leg with Sauce Drumstick. If you prefer the drumstick part of the chicken, WeMart has got you covered with a boneless drumstick that has been boiled with special sauces. Its aroma alone is enough for you to be filled with anticipation to enjoy this meal.

Aside from this amazing deal, Filipinos can complete their favorite bento meal with add-on of fresh fruits and a house-blended drink for only AED 2 (VAT not included).

Those who also wish to plan their meals ahead by buying several bentos can also enjoy free bento box for every 10 boxes purchased.

Search @wemartuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers from WeMart Hypermarket.

For the exact location, just search “WeMart Hypermarket” in Google Maps.

Location: Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station.

Contact Numbers: 04-2359002 / 04-2386266

