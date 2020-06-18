LOOK: WeMart introduces super value bentos at Dh 9.9 each

The Department of Health has announced 562 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines, bringing the total number to 27,799. DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in the country now stands a 7,090, after 270 patients have successfully recouped...
Museums, cultural sites in Abu Dhabi to reopen this June 24
(WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced today that a selected number of museums and cultural sites in the emirate are ready to welcoming visitors starting June 24th. Strict health and safety guidelines and precautionary...
Pinoy in Dubai facing hard financial times after wife’s death
In the weeks following the sudden death of his wife in a road accident in Dubai, an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW), along with his seven-year-old son, have been in a dark space of grief and now struggling to pay the bills with no paycheck coming in. Gerald Antonino,...
Sharjah-based hospital saves expat whose kidney was torn to three pieces after desert bike accident
A hospital in Sharjah managed to save the life of a 40-year-old Australian expat after a major desert bike accident at the Al Badayer area that caused her kidney to rip into three pieces. She was immediately transferred via air transport to Al Dhaid Hospital who...
Filipinos who wish to savour different kinds of delicious meals but wish to stay on a budget can now enjoy the variety of WeMart’s bento deals!
For only Dh 9.9 (VAT not included), Filipinos can select from five different flavorful warm bento dishes that are packed with healthy vegetables, rice, and your preferred viand from 11:00 am onwards that you can purchase for take away at the WeMart Food Court in Deira.
Here are your options:
Beef Seasoned with Soy Sauce Bento. The smell of warm delicious rice paired with seasoned soy beef will immediately fill the air when you open this savory bento paired with fresh vegetables, corn, and green beans.
Fried Chicken Steak Bento. Craving for juicy fried boneless chicken? WeMart’s Fried Chicken Steak bento will surely have you drool over its fresh aroma as it is paired with diced eggs, tomatoes, potatoes and more on top of steaming hot rice.
Roast Duck Bento. No need to spend a lot of money to get a taste of Roast Duck as you can now enjoy its flavorful taste at WeMart! Savor the flavors of its meat that has been roasted to perfection and paired with healthy side dishes for you to enjoy.
Sweet and Sour Chicken Breast Bento. Another favorite selection among Filipinos is the Sweet and Sour Chicken dish as each piece of juicy meat is wrapped in a crispy coating. Each bite of the dish is packed with meaty goodness that will have you scooping for another spoon of rice and its side dishes.
Chicken Leg with Sauce Drumstick. If you prefer the drumstick part of the chicken, WeMart has got you covered with a boneless drumstick that has been boiled with special sauces. Its aroma alone is enough for you to be filled with anticipation to enjoy this meal.
Aside from this amazing deal, Filipinos can complete their favorite bento meal with add-on of fresh fruits and a house-blended drink for only AED 2 (VAT not included).
Those who also wish to plan their meals ahead by buying several bentos can also enjoy free bento box for every 10 boxes purchased.
Search @wemartuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers from WeMart Hypermarket.
For the exact location, just search “WeMart Hypermarket” in Google Maps.
Location: Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station.
Contact Numbers: 04-2359002 / 04-2386266
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
