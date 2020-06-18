Filipinos to enjoy 45 AED off when shopping from noon.com

The advent of social distancing and preventive measures against COVID-19 in the UAE has put a surge in demand for online shopping among Filipinos. This is why online shopping platforms such as noon.com are a hit among Filipinos and other expat communities. noon.com provides the convenience of shopping for their favourite items from the comfort of their homes, and with great discounts too.

noon.com has recently introduced a special offer in partnership with The Filipino Times and all their readers and subscribers are now entitled to 45 AED off from their first noon.com order.

All you need to do is to use the code: FILIPINO from their selected noon express items available on the website and app. The code is valid for first-time users with a minimum spend of 300 AED until September 20, 2020.

noon.com‘s express service provides a faster, reliable delivery experience for shoppers as these items are already stored at noon.com ‘s warehouse. When a customer orders noon express items, the team will just have to pick and pack the selected items from one location, ensuring that all items are processed and delivered faster.

Shoppers can enjoy a wide variety of brands and products within noon.com‘s full range of categories. These include daily essentials and groceries, fashion, home appliances, beauty and fragrance, electronics, items for babies, toys, sports items, as well as select items and fashion from The Dubai Mall virtual store. Go to noon.com or download the app to shop everything you need without leaving your home, at the click of a button.

