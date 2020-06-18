Thursday, June 18, 2020

Jun 18 20, 1:43 pm

Museums, cultural sites in Abu Dhabi to reopen this June 24

Jun 18 2020

(WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced today that a selected number of museums and cultural sites in the emirate are ready to welcoming visitors starting June 24th. Strict health and safety guidelines and precautionary...

Pinoy in Dubai facing hard financial times after wife’s death

Jun 18 2020

In the weeks following the sudden death of his wife in a road accident in Dubai, an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW), along with his seven-year-old son, have been in a dark space of grief and now struggling to pay the bills with no paycheck coming in. Gerald Antonino,...

President of Honduras contracts COVID-19

Jun 18 2020

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, is receiving treatment and will work remotely and through his aides, he said late on Tuesday. "As president of the nation and a responsible citizen, I want to communicate that during...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

Filipinos to enjoy 45 AED off when shopping from noon.com

by | Feature

Jun. 18, 20 | 1:43 pm

The advent of social distancing and preventive measures against COVID-19 in the UAE has put a surge in demand for online shopping among Filipinos. This is why online shopping platforms such as noon.com are a hit among Filipinos and other expat communities. noon.com provides the convenience of shopping for their favourite items from the comfort of their homes, and with great discounts too.

noon.com has recently introduced a special offer in partnership with The Filipino Times and all their readers and subscribers are now entitled to 45 AED off from their first noon.com order.

All you need to do is to use the code: FILIPINO from their selected noon express items available on the website and app. The code is valid for first-time users with a minimum spend of 300 AED until September 20, 2020.

noon.com‘s express service provides a faster, reliable delivery experience for shoppers as these items are already stored at noon.com‘s warehouse. When a customer orders noon express items, the team will just have to pick and pack the selected items from one location, ensuring that all items are processed and delivered faster.

Shoppers can enjoy a wide variety of brands and products within noon.com‘s full range of categories. These include daily essentials and groceries, fashion, home appliances, beauty and fragrance, electronics, items for babies, toys, sports items, as well as select items and fashion from The Dubai Mall virtual store. Go to noon.com or download the app to shop everything you need without leaving your home, at the click of a button.

The middle east’s own homegrown marketplace. Creating, developing, empowering and fueling solutions for our region’s ambitious. Discover products covering electronics, fashion, beauty, baby, home & kitchen.

Today’s customers demand convenience, choice, quality and service excellence, all at their fingertips. noon.com is for them – an online retail platform like never before, in the region for the region. noon.com, available on the web and via App, puts customers at the centre of its universe.

They will be pampered for choice with millions of products across every conceivable touch-point. noon.com’s customer-centric technology includes a dedicated secure payment gateway, delivery fleets and advanced fulfilment centre.

An abundance of choice, delivered on time, in absolute security and confidence. noon.com is an idea that has come of age, brought to life by Mohamed Alabbar, a visionary entrepreneur, in a joint venture with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and a group of prominent Gulf investors. noon is the future of online shopping. Explore its universe now at noon.com.

Jobs

Latest News

Filipinos to enjoy 45 AED off when shopping from noon.com

Filipinos to enjoy 45 AED off when shopping from noon.com

Jun 18, 2020

The advent of social distancing and preventive measures against COVID-19 in the UAE has put a surge in demand for online shopping among Filipinos. This is why online shopping platforms such as noon.com are a hit among Filipinos and other expat communities. noon.com...

Museums, cultural sites in Abu Dhabi to reopen this June 24

Museums, cultural sites in Abu Dhabi to reopen this June 24

Jun 18, 2020

(WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced today that a selected number of museums and cultural sites in the emirate are ready to welcoming visitors starting June 24th. Strict health and safety guidelines and precautionary...

Pinoy in Dubai facing hard financial times after wife’s death

Pinoy in Dubai facing hard financial times after wife’s death

Jun 18, 2020

In the weeks following the sudden death of his wife in a road accident in Dubai, an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW), along with his seven-year-old son, have been in a dark space of grief and now struggling to pay the bills with no paycheck coming in. Gerald Antonino,...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in Feature
VIEW FROM THE TOP: Emirates shares breathtaking photos of Dubai from the skies
Published On  June 18, 2020
Parangal sa Araw ng Kasarinlan
Published On  June 17, 2020
3 fool-proof ways to protect yourself from COVID-19 at the workplace
Published On  June 17, 2020
Close