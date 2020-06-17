The Philippine Embassy in the UAE recognized The Filipino Times by bestowing it the “Parangal sa Araw ng Kasarinlan” award during the celebration of the 122nd Philippine Independence Day, the same night that the three stars and the sun shone on Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest edifice.

The award, presented by Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana was received by Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Managing Director of New Perspective Media (NPM) Group, and Publisher of The Filipino Times, the biggest print and digital platform for Filipinos in the Middle East and the largest free newspaper in the UAE.

It serves as a recognition to The Filipino Times for “exhibiting global excellence as a chronicler of the voice and viewpoints fo the Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and for its invaluable role as a source of reliable and timely news and information in the genuine service of the Filipino migrant community.”

Historic moment

Describing the awarding as “historic”, the Ambassador underscored the importance of the role of the publication in keeping Filipinos in the UAE informed and educated about the most up-to-date news in the UAE and back home in the Philippines.

“The Filipino Times is already on its 7th year. Over the years, it has developed a track record of boosting the confidence of the migrants in this community in terms of keeping them updated on the happenings here in this country that has adopted us. It’s so important in the age of pandemic that there is a reliable source for people to get information that will help them navigate this crisis,” said Amb. Quintana.

The ambassador also stressed the significance of the setting where the awards was given as it took place at the backdrop of the UAE’s tribute to the Philippines – at the Burj Khalifa that flashed the Philippine flag at 9:15 pm of June 12, sending a clear message of togetherness and solidarity amid the pandemic.

“This is historic because first of all, we are doing this in a very, very special setting. We cannot hold a normal celebration during a time like this and because the United Arab Emirates is honoring us with a flag tribute here at the Burj Khalifa, we thought that this is a very significant setting to drive home the point further that even in times of the pandemic, we don’t need to stop what we are doing. There’s always an opportunity somewhere where we can convey the message of unity, national pride, and really coming together and helping each other respond to the needs the members of our community,” said Quintana.

By the Filipinos, for the Filipinos

Dr. Karen Remo thanked the Philippine Embassy in the UAE for the recognition, stating that the prestigious award affirms The Filipino Times’ steadfast effort to serve the entire community, as it has done so for the past seven years.

“We are honored to receive from the Philippine Embassy in the UAE this wonderful recognition that commends and affirms our service to Filipinos in the UAE and globally. We are grateful to the UAE for taking care of Filipinos in their second home and for the flag tribute in Burj Khalifa in solidarity with the Philippines in its 122nd anniversary,” Dr Remo said.

“TFT is by the Filipinos and for the Filipinos. This award is dedicated to our avid TFT readers and viewers. Pitong taon na po The Filipino Times at nagpapasalamat po kami sa lahat ng sumusubaybay, nagbabasa, at nanonood ng aming mga palabras, ng aming mga binabalita,” she added.

The publication, which celebrates its 7th anniversary on June 12, 2020, has been the source for Filipinos and other expats searching for the latest news and trending information through its print, social media, and digital platforms.

The Filipino Times has amassed over 4.5 million monthly views, coming from a 100% increase since the first quarter of 2020. The increased level of engagement in its website is credited to the compounded numbers of visitors stemming from an 80% increase in social media reach, a 300% increase in direct search, an 80% surge in organic search as well as an 80% boost from its newly-launched mobile platforms WhatsApp and Telegram.

Why do Filipinos love reading The Filipino Times?

From encountering the publication on its print version to following its social media channels, these Filipinos have sent their gratitude for The Filipino Times as the publication stays true to its commitment to serve global Filipinos through accurate, timely, and reliable news 24/7.

Lynie Ameena Centeno, Cluster Executive Housekeeper, 20 years in UAE

Una kong nalaman ang The Filipino Times sa Filipino organizations dito, pati na sa Philippine Embassy sa UAE. Favorite ko lahat basahin ang balita sa TFT. Wala akong pinipili lahat very interesting at super helpful sa lahat ng OFWs dito sa UAE.

Jaylor Taguinod Lancgay, Security Guard, 8 years in UAE

Nalaman ko ang The Filipino Times sa grupo naming Guardians. Gustong gusto ko ang mga kwento at balita sa The Filipino Times tungkol sa mga buhay ng Pilipino na umasenso sa pangingibang bansa at kung paano nila narating iyon. Nagpapaasalamat ako sa The Filipino Times na kahit papaano meron parin kami maasahang balita na updated, lalo na sa mga importanteng impormasyon. God Bless The Filipino Times!

Dr. Jhune Santiago, Optometrist/Retail Manager, 18 years in UAE

I first heard about The Filipino Times when I saw the newspaper from a grocery stand so I grabbed a copy right away. But lately, I just watch or see articles thru Facebook which is very convenient for me. Anything about the success stories of a Filipino here in UAE is what I love reading the most because it inspires me to be a better Filipino in a foreign land. And with that I salute all the hardworking people behind The Filipino Times. Congratulations and thank you for always keeping us informed. Mabuhay!

Sheryl Palacios-Manalo, Senior Health Unit Coordinator, 13 years in UAE

Unang nakita ko po ang TFT sa mga piling Filipino establishments na meron silang newsstand. Bilang isang community leader, ang pinupuntahan ko agad na section is yung regarding sa mga kaganapan ng Filipino community dito sa UAE. Sa pamamagitan ng TFT, pinupukaw nyo ang awareness ng OFWs sa mga kaganapan ng ating paligid lalung-lalo na ngayon sa panahon ng pandemic. Maraming salamat sa TFT sa isang napaka-gandang platform na ito upang ipakita sa buong mundo ang galing ng talento ng bawat Pilipino.

Jacqueline Awal, Entrepreneur, 12 years in UAE

First I heard about TFT via the social media. I always get a copy of their paper wherever I can and read their regular updates in Facebook. It gives me the relevant information I need when it comes to UAE’s economy, lifestyle, food, climate, places to visit, various organization and religious activities. Thank you TFT for keeping us posted on what is happening around us and keeping us well informed.