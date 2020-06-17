Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Jun 17 20, 11:03 pm

3 fool-proof ways to protect yourself from COVID-19 at the workplace

by | Feature

Jun. 17, 20 | 11:03 pm

Now that the UAE has allowed businesses and offices to reopen, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has reminded residents to observe utmost precaution to protect themselves against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In its post on Twitter, the ministry laid out some of the best ways to protect oneself from the disease at the workplace.

Here are some of the ministry’ recommendations:

– Surfaces (like desks and table) and objects (like telephones and keyboards) should be wiped with approved disinfectant regularly.

– Employees should comply with any local restrictions on travel, movement, or large gatherings

– Employees and contractors must follow the travel guidelines for both official and personal purposes

Close