3 fool-proof ways to protect yourself from COVID-19 at the workplace

Now that the UAE has allowed businesses and offices to reopen, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has reminded residents to observe utmost precaution to protect themselves against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
In its post on Twitter, the ministry laid out some of the best ways to protect oneself from the disease at the workplace.
Here are some of the ministry’ recommendations:
– Surfaces (like desks and table) and objects (like telephones and keyboards) should be wiped with approved disinfectant regularly.
– Employees should comply with any local restrictions on travel, movement, or large gatherings
– Employees and contractors must follow the travel guidelines for both official and personal purposes
How to stay safe at workplace during the COVID-19 outbreak?#stayhome#coronavirus#covid19#mohap_uae pic.twitter.com/sfucesBRwq
— وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية – MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) June 17, 2020
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
