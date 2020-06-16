LOOK: Filipinos channel inner Marie Kondo to declutter for barter at ABCD

The Spanish expat who recently went viral after alleged verbal assault against a police officer in Makati is now “perpetually banned” from entering the Philippines, according to the Bureau of Immigration (BI). Javier Salvador Parra has been barred from returning to...
Hundreds of Filipinos in UAE fly home via PH gov’t-sponsored flight
Over 300 Filipinos from the UAE were brought home on the first chartered flight sponsored by the Philippine government in line with its repatriation program for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). According to Philippine Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes, the Filipinos...
UAE to give bonuses to health workers, medical staff
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced that the UAE government will issue bonuses to medical staff and health workers. The medical staff at the Ministry of Health and Prevention working under...
Etihad Credit Insurance and Bpifrance join hands to enhance trade and economic cooperation
Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE Federal Export Credit Company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bpifrance Assurance Export, the French Export Credit Agency, to explore, strengthen, and enhance the trade and economic cooperation between France...
The Amicable Barter Community in Dubai (ABCD) has witnessed hundreds of barter deals in the past few weeks since its inception, in a group that has massed almost 100,000 members.
Here are some of the most interesting barter deals so far:
Shoes for water. One member just wished to experience the joys of bartering which was why she willingly parted with several pairs of footwear just for one bottle of water.
Driving hours for free. A member of the group offered to drive around those who have been providing groceries and food assistance for the less fortunate during this time. “Elmer Solon’s offer was that he wanted to help but he said he is also financially tight so he volunteered only to drive those barterers who do not have cars or to deliver their goods – for free, on his days off. Since then he was fully booked delivering goods for free,” said ABCD co-founder Lou Parroco.
RELATED STORY: Filipino couple in Dubai launches bartering Facebook group to trade for essential needs
Bartering with fellow expats. While bartering in the group comprises mostly of Filipinos, it isn’t limited to the Filipino community alone as shown here where a member did a barter together with a fellow expat – with a free gift as well!
.
Barter for a prayer. Grace Delgado needed a car seat for her child and when Rodney Miranda posted that he had a Maxi Cosi Baby Carrier to give away, both of them met up to barter as Miranda only wishes for a simple prayer in exchange.
Spam is life. Parroco noted that among the most famous items bartered within the community is Spam which is traded for items such as indoor plants, a dress, and even a Fitbit!
Bartering for good. What’s special about the ABCD community is the genuine and sincere concern of Filipinos for their fellow OFWs as seen in the acts of several members who have exchanged their personal belongings for several essential items including rice, eggs, cooking oil, frozen goods, and more – just to provide these for those who are in need.
READ ON: Bayani ng bawat isa
These include a barter between Kristine Yagyagan and Janice Yray for a Michael Kors shoes. Yagyagan then donated the relief goods she received to John Tex Amosco.
With its strong core moderating group of fifteen individuals from different backgrounds, ABCD continues to promote bartering as a way to declutter your belongings to get essential items not just for yourself, but for others to benefit as well.
Accomodation option available in the market.
