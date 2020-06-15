Libreng HotPot: WeMart to giveaway free electric hotpots for upcoming Southeast Asian Hotpot Festival

WeMart Hypermarket, the UAE’s home for Asian delicacies and fresh groceries, will soon be hosting a Southeast Asian Hotpot Festival dedicated to Filipinos as well as to UAE residents who originally hail from South East Asia.

In line with this, WeMart members, including Filipinos – will receive a free electric hotpot worth Dh99 when they shop for their frozen goods and other hotpot meatballs for a minimum spend of Dh200

WeMart members can claim their freebie electric hotpot at the WeMart Hypermarket and each member can only claim once during the WeMart Southeast Asian Hotpot Festival that will take place this coming July 10 to July 16

This way, WeMart members need not head over to restaurants just to fulfil their hotpot cravings as they can shop for soup base, frozen goods, fresh vegetables and seafood as well as a variety of sauces that they can easily purchase from WeMart.

Search @wemartuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers from WeMart Hypermarket.

For the exact location, just search “Wemart Hypermarket” in Google Maps.

Location: Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station.

Contact Numbers: 04-2359002 / 04-2386266