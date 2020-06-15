Libreng HotPot: WeMart to giveaway free electric hotpots for upcoming Southeast Asian Hotpot Festival

A Dubai-based Filipino whose one-month-old child underwent a brain surgery is seeking assistance as their hospital bill reaches almost Dhs130,000. Electrician Charlie Cruz Santos, 36, said that they rushed their son, John Patrick, to the hospital after he cried...
PH breaches 26,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it reports 490 new cases, 10 deaths
The Department of Health that the Philippines has surpassed the 26,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, as it reports 490 newly diagnosed patients. The total now stands at 26,420. DOH has also confirmed 298 new recoveries, with the total...
More women than men suffer from lockdown depression
There is a higher percentage of women experiencing mental health issues due to the lockdown measures against coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a research in the UK showed. According to Lisa Spantig and Ben Etheridge, economists at the Institute for Social and Economic...
PH reports total of Php 1.6 B disbursement of DOLE-AKAP funds
Data from the Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has revealed that over 155,000 OFWs have already received their DOLE Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) financial assistance as of June 15. Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque, citing...
WeMart Hypermarket, the UAE’s home for Asian delicacies and fresh groceries, will soon be hosting a Southeast Asian Hotpot Festival dedicated to Filipinos as well as to UAE residents who originally hail from South East Asia.
In line with this, WeMart members, including Filipinos – will receive a free electric hotpot worth Dh99 when they shop for their frozen goods and other hotpot meatballs for a minimum spend of Dh200
WeMart members can claim their freebie electric hotpot at the WeMart Hypermarket and each member can only claim once during the WeMart Southeast Asian Hotpot Festival that will take place this coming July 10 to July 16
This way, WeMart members need not head over to restaurants just to fulfil their hotpot cravings as they can shop for soup base, frozen goods, fresh vegetables and seafood as well as a variety of sauces that they can easily purchase from WeMart.
Search @wemartuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers from WeMart Hypermarket.
For the exact location, just search “Wemart Hypermarket” in Google Maps.
Location: Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station.
Contact Numbers: 04-2359002 / 04-2386266
