GIFTED ALERT: 7-year-old boy builds Eiffel Tower replica out of matchsticks

Businessman Wilfredo Keng, who filed the cyber label case against Rappler CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa, along with former researcher Reynaldo Santos Jr., said that their guilty verdict only proves there is something wrong with the Philippine media. Ressa and...
COVID-19-positive OFW fakes quarantine clearance to return home
An Overseas Filipino Worker who had tested positive for the coronavirus disease of 2019 (COVID-19) presented a fake quarantine certificate to be able to return from Manila to his hometown in Catanduanes. The 49-year-old male OFW, who arrived in the country on May 23,...
UAE reaches Dh144 million for Community Solidarity Fund vs COVID-19
(WAM) - The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, IACAD, announced that the healthcare donations extended by the Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 have exceeded AED144 million in value. The contributions, which include medical tests for...
Dubai OFW who underwent two consecutive quarantine in PH tests positive for COVID-19
A returning overseas Filipino worker (OFW) from Dubai tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Echague, Isabela. The OFW, a 30-year-old domestic helper, had been quarantined twice in Caloocan City and Manila, respectively, said the Cagayan Valley...
A seven-year-old boy based in Dubai has amazed residents after building a model of Eiffel Tower using thousands of matchsticks.
Indian Viaan Dev made the replica in 95 hours over the course of more than 15 days, working six hours daily just to complete the mini landmark.
“From the moment my dad mentioned about creating the Eiffel Tower with matchsticks, I was so enthusiastic. I was after him every day to start working on it. I enjoyed the entire process and felt so proud and happy when completed it,” Viaan told Gulf News.
According to his father Ajesh Kuniyil, they help the kid stay occupied during the heightened restrictions due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) through productive activities.
“Our purpose was to keep him engaged and away from TV and gadgets. This activity helped in our goal and he is inspired to do more of such creative works,” Gulf News quoted Kuniyil as saying.
He added that prior to this project, he also solved a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle in 10 days.
“After the puzzle, he asked me, ‘what’s next?’, so we came up with this idea of making the Eiffel Tower from a Facebook post,” the father said.
Dev told Gulf News his next goal is to create a mini model of the Burj Khalifa.
