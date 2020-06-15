GIFTED ALERT: 7-year-old boy builds Eiffel Tower replica out of matchsticks

A seven-year-old boy based in Dubai has amazed residents after building a model of Eiffel Tower using thousands of matchsticks.

Indian Viaan Dev made the replica in 95 hours over the course of more than 15 days, working six hours daily just to complete the mini landmark.

“From the moment my dad mentioned about creating the Eiffel Tower with matchsticks, I was so enthusiastic. I was after him every day to start working on it. I enjoyed the entire process and felt so proud and happy when completed it,” Viaan told Gulf News.

According to his father Ajesh Kuniyil, they help the kid stay occupied during the heightened restrictions due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) through productive activities.

“Our purpose was to keep him engaged and away from TV and gadgets. This activity helped in our goal and he is inspired to do more of such creative works,” Gulf News quoted Kuniyil as saying.

He added that prior to this project, he also solved a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle in 10 days.

“After the puzzle, he asked me, ‘what’s next?’, so we came up with this idea of making the Eiffel Tower from a Facebook post,” the father said.

Dev told Gulf News his next goal is to create a mini model of the Burj Khalifa.