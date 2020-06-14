MALIKHA: UAE-based Filipino designers show off world-class talent by designing gowns for dolls

Filipino designers in the UAE have once again showcased their skillful hands and creative minds in the celebration of the 122nd Philippine Independence Day, this time by designing gowns for dolls.

According to Dra. Yasmin Balajadia-Cortes, she spearheaded “Malikha” as a way to continue the legacy of promoting Filipino designers on Independence Day celebrations, while still adhering to the safety precautions of the UAE government against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

She added that it had become an opportune way to explore a new avenue in terms of highlighting the skills of Filipinos in the creative industry.

“This project continues the vision of our community to highlight the Filipino sense in fashion, design, and the arts. It allowed us to explore other ways of celebrating our creativity and our culture, unlike the normal avenues of a fashion show. This time, however, we used the digital cyberspace as our measure to celebrate our heritage,” she said.

Dra. Cortes added that the project showed how creative minds went beyond sizes, and successfully brought Filipino artistry in a small scale—proving that art never goes out of style whatever medium is used.

“Our previous Independence Day celebrations have always highlighted the role of the Filipino in the creative and innovative industries of the global economy. In Dubai, it is well known that Filipinos dominate the creative and fashion industries due to our inmate love for the arts,” she said.

Among the fashion designers who participated in Malikha include Garimon Roferos, Harvey Cenit, Benj Dela Rosa, Angel de Jesus, Angelo Estra, Aaron Cadenas, Carla Fuentes, and Jeff Silvestre.