MALIKHA: UAE-based Filipino designers show off world-class talent by designing gowns for dolls

The Department of Health has announced 539 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines, bringing the total number to 25,930. DOH has also confirmed 248 new recoveries, with the total number now at 5,954. In addition, the department announced 14 new...
Over 400 Filipinos abroad succumb to COVID-19 – DFA
The Department of Foreign Affairs revealed on June 14 that over 400 Filipinos abroad had already died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19). According to the data released by the department, 409 Filipinos succumbed to the disease as of this writing, with most of them...
Islamic Economy sectors register 2.2% growth, contribute Dh41.8 billion to Dubai GDP in 2018
His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and General Supervisor of the Dubai: Capital of Islamic Economy Initiative, said that as the global hub of the Islamic Economy, Dubai is...
Abu Dhabi Police warns against leaving hand sanitizers in cars during summer
(WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) reminded motorists regarding the dangers of leaving flammable materials, such as hand sanitizers and cigarette lighters inside vehicles during summer. The police said these dangerous materials also include perfume bottles, gas...
Filipino designers in the UAE have once again showcased their skillful hands and creative minds in the celebration of the 122nd Philippine Independence Day, this time by designing gowns for dolls.
According to Dra. Yasmin Balajadia-Cortes, she spearheaded “Malikha” as a way to continue the legacy of promoting Filipino designers on Independence Day celebrations, while still adhering to the safety precautions of the UAE government against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
She added that it had become an opportune way to explore a new avenue in terms of highlighting the skills of Filipinos in the creative industry.
“This project continues the vision of our community to highlight the Filipino sense in fashion, design, and the arts. It allowed us to explore other ways of celebrating our creativity and our culture, unlike the normal avenues of a fashion show. This time, however, we used the digital cyberspace as our measure to celebrate our heritage,” she said.
Dra. Cortes added that the project showed how creative minds went beyond sizes, and successfully brought Filipino artistry in a small scale—proving that art never goes out of style whatever medium is used.
“Our previous Independence Day celebrations have always highlighted the role of the Filipino in the creative and innovative industries of the global economy. In Dubai, it is well known that Filipinos dominate the creative and fashion industries due to our inmate love for the arts,” she said.
Among the fashion designers who participated in Malikha include Garimon Roferos, Harvey Cenit, Benj Dela Rosa, Angel de Jesus, Angelo Estra, Aaron Cadenas, Carla Fuentes, and Jeff Silvestre.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved