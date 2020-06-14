Sunday, June 14, 2020

PH announces 539 new COVID-19 cases; total now at 25,930

Jun 14 2020

The Department of Health has announced 539 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines, bringing the total number to 25,930. DOH has also confirmed 248 new recoveries, with the total number now at 5,954. In addition, the department announced 14 new...

Over 400 Filipinos abroad succumb to COVID-19 – DFA

Jun 14 2020

The Department of Foreign Affairs revealed on June 14 that over 400 Filipinos abroad had already died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19). According to the data released by the department, 409 Filipinos succumbed to the disease as of this writing, with most of them...

MALIKHA: UAE-based Filipino designers show off world-class talent by designing gowns for dolls

by | Feature

Jun. 14, 20 | 2:57 pm

Filipino designers in the UAE have once again showcased their skillful hands and creative minds in the celebration of the 122nd Philippine Independence Day, this time by designing gowns for dolls.

According to Dra. Yasmin Balajadia-Cortes, she spearheaded “Malikha” as a way to continue the legacy of promoting Filipino designers on Independence Day celebrations, while still adhering to the safety precautions of the UAE government against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Aaron Cadenas’ creation (Photo by Aaron Cadenas)

She added that it had become an opportune way to explore a new avenue in terms of highlighting the skills of Filipinos in the creative industry.

Angel de Jesus’ creation (Photo by Angel de Jesus)

“This project continues the vision of our community to highlight the Filipino sense in fashion, design, and the arts. It allowed us to explore other ways of celebrating our creativity and our culture, unlike the normal avenues of a fashion show. This time, however, we used the digital cyberspace as our measure to celebrate our heritage,” she said.

Angelo Estera’s creation {Photo by Angelo Estera}

 

Dra. Cortes added that the project showed how creative minds went beyond sizes, and successfully brought Filipino artistry in a small scale—proving that art never goes out of style whatever medium is used.

Benj dela Rosa’s creation (Photo by Benj dela Rosa)

 

Carla Fuentes’ creation (Photo by Carla Fuentes)

“Our previous Independence Day celebrations have always highlighted the role of the Filipino in the creative and innovative industries of the global economy. In Dubai, it is well known that Filipinos dominate the creative and fashion industries due to our inmate love for the arts,” she said.

Garimon Roferos’ creation (Photo by Garimon Roferos)

 

Among the fashion designers who participated in Malikha include Garimon Roferos, Harvey Cenit, Benj Dela Rosa, Angel de Jesus, Angelo Estra, Aaron Cadenas, Carla Fuentes, and Jeff Silvestre.

Harvey Cenit’s creation (Photo by Harvey Cenit)

Jeff Jussel Silvestre’s creation (Photo by Jeff Jussel Silvestre)

