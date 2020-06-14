Filipinos’ Brand Champions: Editor’s picks

Know the initiatives of these brands that have never faltered in serving or conveying messages of hope to Filipinos even in the midst of a global crisis.

TRAVEL AND HOSPITALITY

Cebu Pacific

Cebu Pacific has been active in its campaigns to send a positive message to its consumers amid COVID-19. In one of its videos, the airline showed the safety precautions and regulations it has implemented to safeguard the health and well-being of its passengers and staff.

Another campaign they have released is its video that featured members of its cabin crew to encouraging customers to stay amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and keep the faith that soon, everyone will fly again.

The airline also released an animated video to express their gratitude to its frontliners who continue to carry the Filipino spirit of helping one another, to ensure they put everyJuan’s best interest at the forefront of everything they do.

Emirates

Emirates Airline on April 14 released a video featuring members of its cabin crew to encourage customers not to lose hope amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The video presented cabin crew and pilots tossing papers in the air, with each one showing messages telling everyone to stay at home and hang in there, and that they will fly again and see each other soon.

The Philippine Consulate for Dubai and the Northern Emirates has worked hand in hand with Emirates Airlines to repatriate our fellow OFWs whose employment have been affected due to the impact of COVID-19 at their workplace. Emirates Airlines have also implemented thorough and comprehensive measures to ensure safe passenger journey right from the passenger’s arrival at the airport until they land in the Philippines.

Philippine Airlines

Philippine Airlines (PAL) on May 21 released a video that featured members of its staff and some of its initiatives to help in the fight against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The video presented old photos and videos of some cabin crew, ground crew, as well as its management staff prior to the dawn of the disease. It then went on to send a message about how the airline can weather the challenge, and hoping for a brighter tomorrow so “we can fly you again.”

Etihad Airways

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE has partnered with the country’s flag carrier, Etihad Airways, to fly home fellow OFWs who have either been displaced from their jobs due to the impact of the coronavirus disease, or in the case of seafarers, have been stranded in the seas for quite some time.

Among the notable repatriations was that of a Filipina cancer patient who chose to spend her remaining days with her family that the airline made possible.

Rove Hotels

Rove Hotels’ recently posted a photo of one of its properties that projected a heart shape from its windows in show of solidarity with the UAE’s #StayHome campaign.

Rove Hotels’ #ExploreWithinBorders campaign features a video of a person seemingly going on an adventure inside his home. The hotel chain encourages everyone to think differently and enjoy the comforts of their homes for now, noting that they will be able to explore without borders soon.

ENTERTAINMENT AND LIFESTYLE

Kayako

Founded to embolden selfless Filipinas around the world, local watch brand Kayako has once again shown its mission to empower the modern-day unsung heroes of the country even if they have suspended their operations, through providing pieces of advice on how to cope with COVID-19. In its blog post, Kayako tackled some of their recommendations to help Filipinos survive the mental challenges posed by the pandemic.

VOX Cinemas

Vox Cinemas has found a creative and unique way to provide entertainment despite the restrictions due to COVID-19, through launching their own #VoxDriveIn—allowing customers to watch their films from their mobiles while still enforcing social distancing. The cinema added that a portion of their sales also went to the 10 Million Meals initiative of the UAE.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

du

Communication is a paramount need for many Filipinos especially during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether it be phone calls or chats online through messenger or through other social media platforms, du has consistently provided cost effective packages for Filipinos to stay connected with their loved ones including their latest nonstop data, nonstop calls promotion – linking families together even more during these times.

Etisalat

Etisalat has continuously provided inspiring messages for Filipinos and expats in the country promoting solidarity and the spirit of volunteerism as it became part of the UAE’s official campaign #UAEVolunteers. “Humanitarians in the thousands came together to serve their society and planted a thriving story of solidarity; generations will remember,” said Etisalat in one of its Facebook posts.

SUPERMARKETS AND DELIVERY SERVICES

West Zone:

West Zone has been an active participant in helping out Filipinos as one of the main partners of the Philippines’ Overseas Workers Welfare Administration in providing food packs in Dubai. In addition, West Zone was also instrumental in providing more food packs for Filipinos in collaboration with Dubai’s Kalayaan PID team’s ‘Pagdulog 2020’ that aided close to 2,000 individuals. Apart from their assistance to Filipinos, West Zone also donated over 50,000 meals as part of the World’s Largest Donation Box, shining 50,000 lights at Burj Khalifa.

WeMart

As a provider of basic needs of Filipinos and expats in the UAE, WeMart never ceased to conduct preventive and safety measures even prior to the UAE’s country-wide sterilization drives to ensure that all customers who visit their store are safe. In addition, WeMart has also consistently provided low prices for face masks – a testament to the grocery store’s commitment to helping Filipinos. Recently, they have launched a partnership with Careem NOW to offer online delivery services to help Filipinos have even more options to purchase their needs.

Choithrams

Choithrams has been instrumental in providing continuity of life in the UAE, offering essential items that have helped many Filipinos in the country survive the current crisis. The supermarket chain has also shown its humanitarian commitment through its partnership with UAE Food Bank to support Dubai Municipality Sterilization and Disinfection Team with breakfast and juice range for their sterilization drive. In addition, it has also provided an emergency grant—through its philanthropic arm Choithram International Foundation—to Al Jalila Foundation worth Dhs100,000. The grand helped boost the foundation’s response capacity against COVID-19.

LuLu Hypermarket

Aside from maintaining quality service amid the pandemic, LuLu Hypermarket is one of the major supermarkets in the UAE that have set aside business to prioritize its partners—providing free space for suppliers to sell basic commodities for two months in an aim to maintain the price of goods during this period.

Fresh To Home

This fresh meat and fish online store has never compromised on food safety, assuring Filipinos only the freshest and cleanest products that are handled with utmost care. But aside from its commitment to observe safety in its items, Fresh To Home has also shown its compassion for everyone through initiating a food drive that involves providing 20,000 meals to laborers in Dubai impacted by the pandemic.

Talabat

Filipinos love to eat, but the reality is some of them don’t have what it takes to dish it out at the kitchens. This is why food delivery applications such as Talabat came as a blessing for these Filipinos to skip the stoves and go straight to enjoying their favorite meals from their preferred restaurants.

Deliveroo

Another food delivery service that has proven to be instrumental in providing essential needs amid the heightened restrictions against COVID-19 is Deliveroo. Its option for contactless delivery ensures customers that all their riders constantly sanitize and keep safety measures in place.

Zomato

Zomato has implemented initiatives to provide help amid the pandemic, including providing loans and free subscription extensions to restaurant partners; its Delivery Partner Relief Fund to help delivery partners who lost earnings; and “Meals of Hope,” which allows customers to order a meal for other people in need.

BANKS AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

Emirates NBD

As a remittance partner, Emirates NBD provided Filipinos with their Direct Remit services through their app as well as through their branches, providing money for loved ones back home as early as within 24 hours crediting time – as if you handed the money to your loved ones yourself. Furthermore, Emirates NBD has also been instrumental in providing food packs for many Filipinos whose employment had been affected by COVID-19 through Kalayaan PID’s ‘Pagdulog 2020’ initiative that benefitted around 2,000 Filipinos.

LuLu Exchange

More than their ongoing remittance services that many Filipinos have used during the COVID-19 period, LuLu Exchange showed their heart of compassion with their provision of assistance to many Filipinos who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company provided over 16,000 boxes, part of which were coursed through the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, to provide for Filipinos in need.

Instant Cash

Instant Cash has remained committed to serving expats, including Filipinos, in terms of helping them send money to their families back home, providing competitive rates and charges as well as dedicated customer support to ensure smooth and safe transactions, especially during this crisis.

Wall Street Exchange

Wall Street Exchange never wavered in providing continuous services for Filipinos to send their money back to the Philippines even amid the pandemic, while ensuring the implementation of extra safety and hygiene measures in all its operating branches for customers to continue to receive their wages and send crucial remittances in a safe and secure environment.

payit by FAB

payit by FAB has been providing safety reminders for its users on social media such as frequent handwashing, social distancing, and more as it promotes UAE’s health guidelines. The app itself has helped Filipinos stay safe at home while enjoying the conveniences of remitting money to the Philippines in just a few taps on their smartphones.

Sharaf Exchange

With remittance centres considered as among the UAE’s vital sectors, Sharaf Exchange has continued on in providing services for Filipinos to ensure that their hard-earned money reaches their families as soon as possible. “We are in this fight together against the COVID-19 for a better tomorrow,” said the exchange center in one of its Facebook posts that campaign for safety among UAE residents.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE BRANDS

Dominos

This pizza chain has been satisfying the cravings of Filipinos not just in the UAE, but across the globe. However, amid COVID-19, Domino’s has shown that they are more than just serving quality products, that they are also a brand with a heart that aims to give back to the community. The company has distributed 1,200 pizzas to Dubai Ambulance as a way to show their gratitude to one of the UAE’s first lines of defense

Al Islami

As part of its commitment to provide high quality halal products and service, Al Islami has taken extra precaution to ensure the wellbeing of customers and employees through installing a sanitation gate at their entrance, its additional safety equipment that ensures nothing but hygienic handling of food products.

Chowking

In its Chowing Cares Campaign, Chowking continues to serve residents amid COVID-19 through its intensified safety measures to ensure the safety of the staff and customers. They have started promoting contactless transactions, equipped riders and staff with sanitizers, and implemented frequent disinfection and thermal scanning. In addition, they have also empowered Filipinos at home by allowing them to cook their favorite Chowking meals at their kitchens with their Ready-to-Cook meals.

ATTRACTIONS

Dubai Festival City

In its simple yet straightforward Facebook post, Dubai Festival City has announced changes to its operating hours, as well as the closing of many of its establishments. As Dubai Festival City gears up for its reopening, they released a video reiterating the preventive measures they have implemented in order to ensure the safety of shoppers and guests

Mall of the Emirates – Majid Al Futtaim

In a video released by Majid Al Futtaim on March 25—amid the government’s order to temporarily close down public establishments to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19)—it showed its malls empty, with a voice starting with a statement: “This is not a goodbye, this is about doing what’s right.” The brand noted that their customers matter to them more than anything, and that as much as they miss the energy brought by visitors, “it is time to take a step back.” Majid Al Futtaim asked its customers to wait and that they will meet again sooner than they imagine.

TRANSPORT

Al Futtaim – Honda

In a statement released by Managing Director Oscar Rivoli, he said that Al Futtaim – Honda continues to serve its customers amid COVID-19 with the same level of quality they are used to. Apart from their usual services, they have also implemented safety measures to alleviate the spread of the disease, including: frequent disinfection of all areas, vehicles on display, as well as customers’ vehicles; placing hand sanitizers at all entry and exits; and additional hygiene and cleaning training for housekeeping teams.

LBC

LBC Express Inc has never wavered to continue providing its services for Filipinos who wish to have their boxes shipped back to the Philippines. The freight-forwarding company not only ensured customers that all of their staff are healthy and safe; they have also launched contactless pick-up and delivery of balikbayan boxes to provide customers with ease of mind that their balikbayan boxes reach their intended destinations.

Al Futtaim – Toyota

Al Futtaim – Toyota released a heartwarming video that portrayed the shift from face to face meetings towards digital discussions and online meetings, as well as video celebrations. “While we keep our distance, we are more connected than ever. Stay home, stay safe” said the statement from Al Futtaim – Toyota’s 30-second video that advocates physical distancing and reminders to stay safe in the comforts of your home.

OTHER SERVICES

Vision and Style Optical

Vision and Style Optical has continued to serve their customers amid the heightened restrictions in the UAE, conducting eye tests at home and delivering eyeglasses straight to their doorstep. The eye-focused brand understands the need to ensure safety during COVID-19, urging everyone to wear eyeglasses as they are considered effective protective equipment in preventing the entry of the virus to the eyes. They even offer special lenses solely for the purpose of advanced eye protection against the virus.

Frontrow

One of the brands at the forefront of service frontliners amid COVID-1 9 is Frontrow, going all-in by pledging 100 percent of their sales for the month of May to projects aim to help Filipinos impacted by the pandemic. Aside from that, the company has also sent medical supplies such as personal protective equipment (PPE), health supplements, as well as truckloads of food and essential items to various areas in the Philippines.