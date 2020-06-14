DIGITAL FAMILY REUNION: Family members from various countries surprise their lola on her 91st birthday via video call

A group of Filipino family members from different countries across the globe had surprised their grandmother on their 91st birthday, celebrating the memorable occasion from different time zones via video conference.

Angelo Dionglay, an Overseas Filipino Worker in the UAE, said that he and his cousins, aunts, and uncles, all decided to plan the remote celebration on June 1 as a way to honor their grandmother back in the Philippines—especially since it is not possible for them to go home given travel restrictions due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

He said that even if they are from various nations—the UAE, Qatar, Italy, and US—they made it an effort to be virtually complete to make their grandmother, who is currently staying at home due to her risk from COVID-19, smile on her 91st birthday.

“’Yong tita ko po na nasa US ay nag-setup ng Zoom meeting para magkita kita po kaming lahat sa mismong birthday ng aming lola. Ang nakakatuwa po is since magkakaiba po kami ng timezones, nagawa po naming lahat magadjust para po kay lola,” he said.

Dionglay added that they all prepared food from their own homes, while their relatives back in the Philippines prepare the birthday cake.

He said that his lola did not expect to see them reuniting completely, albeit digitally.

“Hindi niya inaasahan na after ilang years, nagkasama-sama po ulit kami kahit na digital lang. Nakita namin na sobrang masaya si lola,” the OFW noted.

“Hindi naging hadlang ang pandemic para maipakita namin kay Lola na mahal na mahal namin sya at naaalala namin sya lagi,” he continued.