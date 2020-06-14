DIGITAL FAMILY REUNION: Family members from various countries surprise their lola on her 91st birthday via video call

The Department of Foreign Affairs revealed on June 14 that over 400 Filipinos abroad had already died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19). According to the data released by the department, 409 Filipinos succumbed to the disease as of this writing, with most of them...
Islamic Economy sectors register 2.2% growth, contribute Dh41.8 billion to Dubai GDP in 2018
His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and General Supervisor of the Dubai: Capital of Islamic Economy Initiative, said that as the global hub of the Islamic Economy, Dubai is...
Abu Dhabi Police warns against leaving hand sanitizers in cars during summer
(WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) reminded motorists regarding the dangers of leaving flammable materials, such as hand sanitizers and cigarette lighters inside vehicles during summer. The police said these dangerous materials also include perfume bottles, gas...
President Duterte considers placing Manila Manila, Cebu back to MECQ due to high number of cases
President Duterte is currently thinking about placing both Metro Manila and Cebu back to a stricter, modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) considering the continuous rise of the number of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines...
A group of Filipino family members from different countries across the globe had surprised their grandmother on their 91st birthday, celebrating the memorable occasion from different time zones via video conference.
Angelo Dionglay, an Overseas Filipino Worker in the UAE, said that he and his cousins, aunts, and uncles, all decided to plan the remote celebration on June 1 as a way to honor their grandmother back in the Philippines—especially since it is not possible for them to go home given travel restrictions due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
He said that even if they are from various nations—the UAE, Qatar, Italy, and US—they made it an effort to be virtually complete to make their grandmother, who is currently staying at home due to her risk from COVID-19, smile on her 91st birthday.
“’Yong tita ko po na nasa US ay nag-setup ng Zoom meeting para magkita kita po kaming lahat sa mismong birthday ng aming lola. Ang nakakatuwa po is since magkakaiba po kami ng timezones, nagawa po naming lahat magadjust para po kay lola,” he said.
Dionglay added that they all prepared food from their own homes, while their relatives back in the Philippines prepare the birthday cake.
He said that his lola did not expect to see them reuniting completely, albeit digitally.
“Hindi niya inaasahan na after ilang years, nagkasama-sama po ulit kami kahit na digital lang. Nakita namin na sobrang masaya si lola,” the OFW noted.
“Hindi naging hadlang ang pandemic para maipakita namin kay Lola na mahal na mahal namin sya at naaalala namin sya lagi,” he continued.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
