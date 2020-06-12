Friday, June 12, 2020

Jun 12 20, 9:38 pm

UAE anticipates return of 200,000 resident visa holders

Jun 12 2020

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) in the UAE has announced that it is targetting over 200,000 valid residence visa holders to return to the country in the coming months. ICA stated that it will be working closely with the Ministry of Foreign...

Ajman to temporarily close down beaches

Jun 11 2020

The Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management of Ajman has announced the partial closure of the Ajman Corniche and Alzorah beach areas in line with the emirate's preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Authorities have announced...

WATCH: PH flag shines bright in Burj Khalifa this 2020

by | Feature

Jun. 12, 20 | 9:38 pm

The colours of the Philippine flag shone brightly once again at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa as the UAE celebrates the Philippines’ 122nd Independence Day in solidarity with the Filipino people in the entire country.

This marks the second time that the Burj Khalifa flashed the Philippine flag at the world’s tallest tower, the first being last year, 2019, on the same day of the Philippine Independence.

“Sa ikalawang pagkakataon, muling nakikiisa ang Dubai at UAE sa pagdiriwang ng Pilipinas ng ika-122 taong paggunita sa Araw ng Kalayaan ng Pilipinas sa pamamagitan ng pag-display ng bandila ng Pilipinas sa Burj Khalifa ngayong gabi, 12 Hunyo 2020,” said the post from the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai which has amassed thousands of shares and reactions from Filipinos who have expressed their pride and gratitude for the UAE’s gift for Filipinos.

Watch the video below:

Latest News

WATCH: PH flag shines bright in Burj Khalifa this 2020

WATCH: PH flag shines bright in Burj Khalifa this 2020

Jun 12, 2020

The colours of the Philippine flag shone brightly once again at Dubai's Burj Khalifa as the UAE celebrates the Philippines' 122nd Independence Day in solidarity with the Filipino people in the entire country. This marks the second time that the Burj Khalifa flashed...

UAE anticipates return of 200,000 resident visa holders

UAE anticipates return of 200,000 resident visa holders

Jun 12, 2020

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) in the UAE has announced that it is targetting over 200,000 valid residence visa holders to return to the country in the coming months. ICA stated that it will be working closely with the Ministry of Foreign...

