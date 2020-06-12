WATCH: PH flag shines bright in Burj Khalifa this 2020

The colours of the Philippine flag shone brightly once again at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa as the UAE celebrates the Philippines’ 122nd Independence Day in solidarity with the Filipino people in the entire country.

This marks the second time that the Burj Khalifa flashed the Philippine flag at the world’s tallest tower, the first being last year, 2019, on the same day of the Philippine Independence.

“Sa ikalawang pagkakataon, muling nakikiisa ang Dubai at UAE sa pagdiriwang ng Pilipinas ng ika-122 taong paggunita sa Araw ng Kalayaan ng Pilipinas sa pamamagitan ng pag-display ng bandila ng Pilipinas sa Burj Khalifa ngayong gabi, 12 Hunyo 2020,” said the post from the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai which has amassed thousands of shares and reactions from Filipinos who have expressed their pride and gratitude for the UAE’s gift for Filipinos.

Watch the video below: