Ambassador Quintana pens heartfelt letter of Filipinos’ resilience, strong faith on 122nd Philippine Independence Day

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) in the UAE has announced that it is targetting over 200,000 valid residence visa holders to return to the country in the coming months. ICA stated that it will be working closely with the Ministry of Foreign...
WATCH: President Duterte encourages OFWs to exhibit goodwill, tolerance on 122nd Philippine Independence Day
President Rodrigo Duterte pens a heartfelt message for overseas Filipinos to become role models of exhibiting the Filipino values of tolerance, understanding and goodwill on the occasion of the 122nd Philippine Independence Day. "I also encourage everyone especially...
Cebu Pacific holds AED1 sale with free CEB Flexi to celebrate Philippine Independence Day
Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, celebrates the 122nd Philippine Independence Day with its trademark seat sale. For as low as AED 1 base fare, UAE-based Filipinos and residents can make plans to visit the Philippines next year. CEB further...
Ajman to temporarily close down beaches
The Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management of Ajman has announced the partial closure of the Ajman Corniche and Alzorah beach areas in line with the emirate's preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Authorities have announced...
Filipinos are reminded of their inner resilience, and strong faith that has helped them overcome crises through the years as Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana pens a heartfelt message for overseas Filipino workers in the UAE on the occasion of the 122nd Philippine Independence Day.
In a video message, Amb. Quintana shares that while many Filipinos have been affected by the impact of the pandemic, Filipinos remain steadfast, faithful and thankful of all the blessings that they continue to receive in their second home, the UAE.
“Marami sa atin ngayon ang nahihirapan. Subalit naniniwala ako na kung sino man ang unang humango ay tayo na ring mga Pilipino. Ang turo nga ng ating mga magulang ay sa gitna ng mga pagsubok huwag nating kalimutang magdasal at magpasalamat sa kalinga na ating nakamit sa gitna ng mga pangyayari,” said Quintana.
The Philippine Ambassador to the UAE shared a message of hope that it is through the strong faith and fervent prayers of Filipinos that will help everyone course through this crisis.
“Dala ang ating matibay na pananampalataya, naniniwala ako na makakaraos tayo at mapagtatagumpayan ang lahat, sa lalong mabilis na panahon. Sariwain natin ang mga magandang kaugalian na itinuro sa atin, at patuloy tayong sumunod sa mga alituntunin upang manatili na maging malusog at ligtas, alang-alang na rin sa ating mga minamahal sa buhay,” said Quintana.
Watch the ambassador’s message here:
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved