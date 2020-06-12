Ambassador Quintana pens heartfelt letter of Filipinos’ resilience, strong faith on 122nd Philippine Independence Day

Filipinos are reminded of their inner resilience, and strong faith that has helped them overcome crises through the years as Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana pens a heartfelt message for overseas Filipino workers in the UAE on the occasion of the 122nd Philippine Independence Day.

In a video message, Amb. Quintana shares that while many Filipinos have been affected by the impact of the pandemic, Filipinos remain steadfast, faithful and thankful of all the blessings that they continue to receive in their second home, the UAE.

“Marami sa atin ngayon ang nahihirapan. Subalit naniniwala ako na kung sino man ang unang humango ay tayo na ring mga Pilipino. Ang turo nga ng ating mga magulang ay sa gitna ng mga pagsubok huwag nating kalimutang magdasal at magpasalamat sa kalinga na ating nakamit sa gitna ng mga pangyayari,” said Quintana.

The Philippine Ambassador to the UAE shared a message of hope that it is through the strong faith and fervent prayers of Filipinos that will help everyone course through this crisis.

“Dala ang ating matibay na pananampalataya, naniniwala ako na makakaraos tayo at mapagtatagumpayan ang lahat, sa lalong mabilis na panahon. Sariwain natin ang mga magandang kaugalian na itinuro sa atin, at patuloy tayong sumunod sa mga alituntunin upang manatili na maging malusog at ligtas, alang-alang na rin sa ating mga minamahal sa buhay,” said Quintana.

Watch the ambassador’s message here: