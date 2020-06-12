Friday, June 12, 2020

Jun 12 20, 8:21 pm

UAE anticipates return of 200,000 resident visa holders

Jun 12 2020

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) in the UAE has announced that it is targetting over 200,000 valid residence visa holders to return to the country in the coming months. ICA stated that it will be working closely with the Ministry of Foreign...

Ajman to temporarily close down beaches

Jun 11 2020

The Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management of Ajman has announced the partial closure of the Ajman Corniche and Alzorah beach areas in line with the emirate's preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Authorities have announced...

Ambassador Quintana pens heartfelt letter of Filipinos’ resilience, strong faith on 122nd Philippine Independence Day

by | Feature

Jun. 12, 20 | 8:21 pm

Filipinos are reminded of their inner resilience, and strong faith that has helped them overcome crises through the years as Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana pens a heartfelt message for overseas Filipino workers in the UAE on the occasion of the 122nd Philippine Independence Day.

In a video message, Amb. Quintana shares that while many Filipinos have been affected by the impact of the pandemic, Filipinos remain steadfast, faithful and thankful of all the blessings that they continue to receive in their second home, the UAE.

“Marami sa atin ngayon ang nahihirapan. Subalit naniniwala ako na kung sino man ang unang humango ay tayo na ring mga Pilipino. Ang turo nga ng ating mga magulang ay sa gitna ng mga pagsubok huwag nating kalimutang magdasal at magpasalamat sa kalinga na ating nakamit sa gitna ng mga pangyayari,” said Quintana.

The Philippine Embassy has sent hundreds of Filipinos back home through ongoing repatriation efforts by working together with authorities to ensure that Filipinos will arrive home safely.

The Philippine Ambassador to the UAE shared a message of hope that it is through the strong faith and fervent prayers of Filipinos that will help everyone course through this crisis.

“Dala ang ating matibay na pananampalataya, naniniwala ako na makakaraos tayo at mapagtatagumpayan ang lahat, sa lalong mabilis na panahon. Sariwain natin ang mga magandang kaugalian na itinuro sa atin, at patuloy tayong sumunod sa mga alituntunin upang manatili na maging malusog at ligtas, alang-alang na rin sa ating mga minamahal sa buhay,” said Quintana.

Watch the ambassador’s message here:

Latest News

UAE anticipates return of 200,000 resident visa holders

Jun 12, 2020

UAE anticipates return of 200,000 resident visa holders

Jun 12, 2020

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) in the UAE has announced that it is targetting over 200,000 valid residence visa holders to return to the country in the coming months. ICA stated that it will be working closely with the Ministry of Foreign...

Close