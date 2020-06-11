Sariwang Pamilihang Pinoy: FreshToHome’s online grocery platform provides convenience for Filipinos shopping for fresh goods

One thing that Filipinos need, no matter how busy or whether they live alone or with friends and family is access to fresh groceries.

With the advent of technology and online resources, what is better than the convenience of having it delivered to your home with a money back guarantee?

Filipinos can now easily purchase fresh grocery picks that they need at affordable prices through the newly launched FreshToHome online grocery store.

What separates FreshToHome from the rest of the online grocery shops in the market today is that they guarantee that all of their products are locally sourced from farmers and fishermen in the UAE.

Also, no artificial chemicals such as ammonia or formaline for the fish nor hormones or antibiotics for the chickens and meat products were ever used. The company’s “We Are Fresh or We are Free” guarantees money-back for all customers who may raise concerns on quality, service, and taste of their delivered goods.

Quick delivery solutions

FreshToHome solidified its footing in the market especially during the lockdown as it is the only company in the e-grocery vertical that has provided non-stop services, providing essential needs either on the same day or the following day throughout the UAE’s national sterilization programme.

Ordering is easy as customers only need to log on to their website at https://ae.freshtohome.com/ or order through their app available on both iOS and Android platforms where shoppers will get the best deals on meats, chickens, seafood, fruits, vegetables, ready-to-cook dishes and more at competitive price points.

Shoppers can even get the best deals on their favorite food such as flavored chicken wings, boneless chicken thighs, prawns, tilapia, bangus (milkfish), and a variety of freshly-picked fruits and vegetables – with options to pay either by card or cash depending on each shopper’s preference.

FreshToHome not only offers free delivery for orders that will amount to Dhs50 and above and The Filipino Times has partnered with FreshToHome to offer readers a chance to enjoy huge discounts! Just use the code ‘TFT20’ to get 10% off and 10$ cashback until the end of June.

