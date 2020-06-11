Sariwang Pamilihang Pinoy: FreshToHome’s online grocery platform provides convenience for Filipinos shopping for fresh goods

The UAE has reported an all-time record in the number of recoveries reaching 1,277 fully recovered patients in a single day, with the total now at 24,017. ارتفاع حالات الشفاء في الدولة من مرض #كوفيد19 إلى 24,017، وذلك بعد تسجيل 1,277 حالة شفاء جديدة.— UAEGov...
PAL ‘excited’ to restart regular commercial flights; appeals for understanding of flight cancellations
Philippine Airlines (PAL) has announced its excitement to be allowed to restart regular commercial flights, while appealing to passengers whose flights had been cancelled due to the advisories from local governments and the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging...
New PH protocol requires OFWs to submit names, destinations prior to arrival
The Philippines' Inter-Agency Task Force for the management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) issued a protocol update that mandates all returning OFWs to coordinate with the Department of Labor and Employment to inform the agency about the destination of...
Presidential Security remains on ‘high-alert’ for President Duterte’s health as quarantine in PH eases
The Presidential Security Group (PSG) stated that they remain on a "high-alert" status when asked about the safety ahd health of President Rodrigo Duterte as the Philippines eases towards a general community quarantine. PSG Commander Col. Jesus Durante III said that...
One thing that Filipinos need, no matter how busy or whether they live alone or with friends and family is access to fresh groceries.
With the advent of technology and online resources, what is better than the convenience of having it delivered to your home with a money back guarantee?
Filipinos can now easily purchase fresh grocery picks that they need at affordable prices through the newly launched FreshToHome online grocery store.
What separates FreshToHome from the rest of the online grocery shops in the market today is that they guarantee that all of their products are locally sourced from farmers and fishermen in the UAE.
Also, no artificial chemicals such as ammonia or formaline for the fish nor hormones or antibiotics for the chickens and meat products were ever used. The company’s “We Are Fresh or We are Free” guarantees money-back for all customers who may raise concerns on quality, service, and taste of their delivered goods.
Quick delivery solutions
FreshToHome solidified its footing in the market especially during the lockdown as it is the only company in the e-grocery vertical that has provided non-stop services, providing essential needs either on the same day or the following day throughout the UAE’s national sterilization programme.
Ordering is easy as customers only need to log on to their website at https://ae.freshtohome.com/ or order through their app available on both iOS and Android platforms where shoppers will get the best deals on meats, chickens, seafood, fruits, vegetables, ready-to-cook dishes and more at competitive price points.
Shoppers can even get the best deals on their favorite food such as flavored chicken wings, boneless chicken thighs, prawns, tilapia, bangus (milkfish), and a variety of freshly-picked fruits and vegetables – with options to pay either by card or cash depending on each shopper’s preference.
FreshToHome not only offers free delivery for orders that will amount to Dhs50 and above and The Filipino Times has partnered with FreshToHome to offer readers a chance to enjoy huge discounts! Just use the code ‘TFT20’ to get 10% off and 10$ cashback until the end of June.
Customers can connect with FreshToHome to get updates on their latest deals through the following channels:
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
