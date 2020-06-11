Recognizing Filipino commitment: Instant Cash salutes OFWs on occasion of 122nd Philippine Independence Day

COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all expatriates in the UAE. However, one of the communities that has shown remarkable resilience and grit is the Filipino community. Instant Cash, the trusted money transfer operator for the OFWs in UAE, has seen it first-hand as the OFWs continued to send money back home to help their families withstand the impact of COVID-19.

Instant Cash, one of the region’s fastest-growing money transfer operators, has recognized the challenges faced by the OFWs and responded by extending extensive support to the Filipino community. This was initially through providing excellent rates and low fees for transfers to the Philippines, enabling OFWs to send more money back home.

“We understand the hard work that you put into making your loved ones lives easier and better. We strive hard to give value for your money and give you MORE always. When you choose IC, you can be assured of a secure, instant and competitive transfer service. Together we shall prevail!” said Anjali Menon, Group Head Marketing, Instant Cash when we caught up with her on the back of the upcoming 122nd Philippine Independence Day.

Heart for community service

Apart from this, Instant Cash has been an active participant in many activities spearheaded by the Philippines Consulate in Dubai and other Filipino-led activities in the Emirate. In addition, they have continuously provided monthly promotions for Filipinos cementing their relations with one of the UAE’s fastest-growing communities.

One key initiative Ms.Menon highlighted is the recent support provided for OFW Feby Baguisa, now known as Deira’s Cooking Hero. “We all know of people who have lost their jobs and are under financial hardships since the onset of the COVID pandemic in March. But no one has responded to this challenge in a more positive and humane way than Feby. A true angel to not just her compatriots but to many others who have been finding it hard to have one square meal a day, Feby has been feeding over 200 people everyday. In true IC spirit, we did not miss the opportunity to support this Filipina and her noble cause.”

Special offers

IC has announced a special offer for all OFWs sending money through Palawan Pawnshop services from the WallStreet Exchange stores. When OFWs send money to their dependents back home through Instant Cash from any of the Wall Street Exchange stores and their family member in the Philippines collects their remittance from any Palawan Pawnshop store, they receive MORE money.

Instant Cash is partnered with all the money remittance players in the Philippines like Cebuana Lhuillier, Michael Lhuillier, LBC Express, BDO and PHP Post. With Instant Cash you can rest assured your money will reach your family safely and securely.