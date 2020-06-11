Recognizing Filipino commitment: Instant Cash salutes OFWs on occasion of 122nd Philippine Independence Day

(WAM) - The Department of Health Abu Dhabi, DoH, in coordination with the Advanced Technology Research Council has launched a unified platform to support R&D efforts in the fight against COVID-19, facilitating scientific discoveries to tackle the virus. The new...
COVID-19: UAE recoveries reach all time high of 1,277, total now at 24,017
The UAE has reported an all-time record in the number of recoveries reaching 1,277 fully recovered patients in a single day, with the total now at 24,017. ارتفاع حالات الشفاء في الدولة من مرض #كوفيد19 إلى 24,017، وذلك بعد تسجيل 1,277 حالة شفاء جديدة.— UAEGov...
PAL ‘excited’ to restart regular commercial flights; appeals for understanding of flight cancellations
Philippine Airlines (PAL) has announced its excitement to be allowed to restart regular commercial flights, while appealing to passengers whose flights had been cancelled due to the advisories from local governments and the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging...
New PH protocol requires OFWs to submit names, destinations prior to arrival
The Philippines' Inter-Agency Task Force for the management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) issued a protocol update that mandates all returning OFWs to coordinate with the Department of Labor and Employment to inform the agency about the destination of...
COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all expatriates in the UAE. However, one of the communities that has shown remarkable resilience and grit is the Filipino community. Instant Cash, the trusted money transfer operator for the OFWs in UAE, has seen it first-hand as the OFWs continued to send money back home to help their families withstand the impact of COVID-19.
Instant Cash, one of the region’s fastest-growing money transfer operators, has recognized the challenges faced by the OFWs and responded by extending extensive support to the Filipino community. This was initially through providing excellent rates and low fees for transfers to the Philippines, enabling OFWs to send more money back home.
“We understand the hard work that you put into making your loved ones lives easier and better. We strive hard to give value for your money and give you MORE always. When you choose IC, you can be assured of a secure, instant and competitive transfer service. Together we shall prevail!” said Anjali Menon, Group Head Marketing, Instant Cash when we caught up with her on the back of the upcoming 122nd Philippine Independence Day.
Heart for community service
Apart from this, Instant Cash has been an active participant in many activities spearheaded by the Philippines Consulate in Dubai and other Filipino-led activities in the Emirate. In addition, they have continuously provided monthly promotions for Filipinos cementing their relations with one of the UAE’s fastest-growing communities.
One key initiative Ms.Menon highlighted is the recent support provided for OFW Feby Baguisa, now known as Deira’s Cooking Hero. “We all know of people who have lost their jobs and are under financial hardships since the onset of the COVID pandemic in March. But no one has responded to this challenge in a more positive and humane way than Feby. A true angel to not just her compatriots but to many others who have been finding it hard to have one square meal a day, Feby has been feeding over 200 people everyday. In true IC spirit, we did not miss the opportunity to support this Filipina and her noble cause.”
Special offers
IC has announced a special offer for all OFWs sending money through Palawan Pawnshop services from the WallStreet Exchange stores. When OFWs send money to their dependents back home through Instant Cash from any of the Wall Street Exchange stores and their family member in the Philippines collects their remittance from any Palawan Pawnshop store, they receive MORE money.
Instant Cash is partnered with all the money remittance players in the Philippines like Cebuana Lhuillier, Michael Lhuillier, LBC Express, BDO and PHP Post. With Instant Cash you can rest assured your money will reach your family safely and securely.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
