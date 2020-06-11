Pizza para sa Pinoy, handog ng Domino’s Pizza

(WAM) - The Department of Health Abu Dhabi, DoH, in coordination with the Advanced Technology Research Council has launched a unified platform to support R&D efforts in the fight against COVID-19, facilitating scientific discoveries to tackle the virus. The new...
COVID-19: UAE recoveries reach all time high of 1,277, total now at 24,017
The UAE has reported an all-time record in the number of recoveries reaching 1,277 fully recovered patients in a single day, with the total now at 24,017. ارتفاع حالات الشفاء في الدولة من مرض #كوفيد19 إلى 24,017، وذلك بعد تسجيل 1,277 حالة شفاء جديدة.— UAEGov...
PAL ‘excited’ to restart regular commercial flights; appeals for understanding of flight cancellations
Philippine Airlines (PAL) has announced its excitement to be allowed to restart regular commercial flights, while appealing to passengers whose flights had been cancelled due to the advisories from local governments and the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging...
New PH protocol requires OFWs to submit names, destinations prior to arrival
The Philippines' Inter-Agency Task Force for the management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) issued a protocol update that mandates all returning OFWs to coordinate with the Department of Labor and Employment to inform the agency about the destination of...
Domino’s Pizza joins the celebrative occasion of the Philippines’ 122nd Independence Day as they will be running a special offer this weekend, from June 11 to June 14, 2020.
Filipinos and other expats can order Domino’s Pizza’s Philippine Independence Day Special for Dh99, that’s packed with 3 medium pizzas of your choice, potato wedges, bread sticks, and 9 pieces of Crownies in an offer that sums up to only Dh 16.50 per person.
All you need to do is to check out the offer that will be available at www.dominos.com
Customers need not worry about how their pizza and food are being handled by Domino’s Pizza as the restaurant ensures the safety of every order with frequent sanitation procedures, wearing of personal protective equipment, cooking at high temperatures, sealing pizza delivery boxes with stickers and delivering your food with zero contact.
Check out Domino’s Pizza on social media through their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts @DominosUAE as well to be updated with the latest offers on your favorite Pizza around town.
Domino’s is the largest pizza restaurant chain in the world based on global retail sales, with more than 17,000 stores in over 90 markets. Founded in 1960, their roots are in convenient pizza delivery, while a significant amount of their sales also come from carryout customers.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
