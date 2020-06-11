Pizza para sa Pinoy, handog ng Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza joins the celebrative occasion of the Philippines’ 122nd Independence Day as they will be running a special offer this weekend, from June 11 to June 14, 2020.

Filipinos and other expats can order Domino’s Pizza’s Philippine Independence Day Special for Dh99, that’s packed with 3 medium pizzas of your choice, potato wedges, bread sticks, and 9 pieces of Crownies in an offer that sums up to only Dh 16.50 per person.

All you need to do is to check out the offer that will be available at www.dominos.com

Customers need not worry about how their pizza and food are being handled by Domino’s Pizza as the restaurant ensures the safety of every order with frequent sanitation procedures, wearing of personal protective equipment, cooking at high temperatures, sealing pizza delivery boxes with stickers and delivering your food with zero contact.

Check out Domino’s Pizza on social media through their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts @DominosUAE as well to be updated with the latest offers on your favorite Pizza around town.

Domino’s is the largest pizza restaurant chain in the world based on global retail sales, with more than 17,000 stores in over 90 markets. Founded in 1960, their roots are in convenient pizza delivery, while a significant amount of their sales also come from carryout customers.