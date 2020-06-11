Thursday, June 11, 2020

Jun 11 20, 9:40 pm

Ajman to temporarily close down beaches

Jun 11 2020

The Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management of Ajman has announced the partial closure of the Ajman Corniche and Alzorah beach areas in line with the emirate's preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Authorities have announced...

PH breaches 5,000-mark in COVID-19 recoveries with 270 patients healed

Jun 11 2020

The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has surpassed the 5,000-mark in terms of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) recoveries, as it reports 270 new patients who have successfully recouped from the virus. The total recovery toll now stands at 5,165...

PH Consulate in Dubai to recognize next generation of Dakilang Bayani awardees

by | Feature

Jun. 11, 20 | 9:40 pm

The Philippine Consulate in Dubai and the Northern Emirates together with the Kalayaan Philippine Independence Day (PID) 2020 team will soon hail several Filipinos who have made their mark in being an inspiration for the Filipino community with their selfless deeds and professional achievements through their stay in the UAE with the upcoming Dakilang Bayani Awards.

Dakilang Bayani Awards is the highest recognition awarded by the Philippine Consulate in Dubai and the Northern Emirates to an overseas Filipino of noble character who has both proven their mettle in professional service and excellence on a global scale, while still having a heart of compassion and sincerity towards helping fellow Filipinos through their initiatives and actions.

Dakilang Bayani Awards Chair Ben Lebig Jr. revealed that key officers from the Philippine Consulate together with respected members of the community vet for and go through the entire nomination, selection and short listing process after they receive nominations online.

“This year there are 44 nominees. Further deliberation will be done that may include conducting interviews among the shortlisted nominees. The selection team will come up with the grand finalists and these individuals will undergo a final interview where key officers of the Philippine Consulate together with other respected members of the Filipino community will seat as judges to come up with the 2020 Dakilang Bayani Awardees,” explained Lebig.

Winners will be announced this June 12 during the online celebrations of the 122nd Philippine Independence Day spearheaded by the Kalayaan 2020 PID team.

Lebig extends his congratulatory message for individuals who have been selected as finalists who are now in the running to be selected as this year’s Dakilang Bayani Awardees.

“Congratulations to all of you. The fact that you are part of this selection process is a testament of your altruism and your generosity in extending compassion and support to those who are in need especially during this time of Pandemic. Thank you and it is our sincere hope that your kind-heartedness will continue to be felt and experienced by those who are in need over and beyond the Dakilang Bayani Award,” said Lebig.

