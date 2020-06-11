PH Consulate in Dubai to recognize next generation of Dakilang Bayani awardees

Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, celebrates the 122nd Philippine Independence Day with its trademark seat sale. For as low as AED 1 base fare, UAE-based Filipinos and residents can make plans to visit the Philippines next year. CEB further...
Ajman to temporarily close down beaches
The Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management of Ajman has announced the partial closure of the Ajman Corniche and Alzorah beach areas in line with the emirate's preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Authorities have announced...
PH breaches 5,000-mark in COVID-19 recoveries with 270 patients healed
The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has surpassed the 5,000-mark in terms of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) recoveries, as it reports 270 new patients who have successfully recouped from the virus. The total recovery toll now stands at 5,165...
UAE reports over 1,000 recoveries for second day in a row, total now at 25,234
The UAE has reported over 1,217 fully recovered patients in a single day, with the total now at 25,234. The total number of recovered cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) has reached 25,234 with 1,217 cases recovered today after receiving treatment, @mohapuae announced....
The Philippine Consulate in Dubai and the Northern Emirates together with the Kalayaan Philippine Independence Day (PID) 2020 team will soon hail several Filipinos who have made their mark in being an inspiration for the Filipino community with their selfless deeds and professional achievements through their stay in the UAE with the upcoming Dakilang Bayani Awards.
Dakilang Bayani Awards is the highest recognition awarded by the Philippine Consulate in Dubai and the Northern Emirates to an overseas Filipino of noble character who has both proven their mettle in professional service and excellence on a global scale, while still having a heart of compassion and sincerity towards helping fellow Filipinos through their initiatives and actions.
Dakilang Bayani Awards Chair Ben Lebig Jr. revealed that key officers from the Philippine Consulate together with respected members of the community vet for and go through the entire nomination, selection and short listing process after they receive nominations online.
“This year there are 44 nominees. Further deliberation will be done that may include conducting interviews among the shortlisted nominees. The selection team will come up with the grand finalists and these individuals will undergo a final interview where key officers of the Philippine Consulate together with other respected members of the Filipino community will seat as judges to come up with the 2020 Dakilang Bayani Awardees,” explained Lebig.
Winners will be announced this June 12 during the online celebrations of the 122nd Philippine Independence Day spearheaded by the Kalayaan 2020 PID team.
Lebig extends his congratulatory message for individuals who have been selected as finalists who are now in the running to be selected as this year’s Dakilang Bayani Awardees.
“Congratulations to all of you. The fact that you are part of this selection process is a testament of your altruism and your generosity in extending compassion and support to those who are in need especially during this time of Pandemic. Thank you and it is our sincere hope that your kind-heartedness will continue to be felt and experienced by those who are in need over and beyond the Dakilang Bayani Award,” said Lebig.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved