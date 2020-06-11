Thursday, June 11, 2020

“Para sa bayang sinilangan”: KAYAKO boosts Filipino patriotism with heroic icons on modernized watches

Feature

Jun. 11, 20

The Filipino spirit of national pride and patriotism is celebrated often overseas with many overseas Filipino workers donning items that trace back to their Filipino heritage from trinkets such as keychains, charms, and earrings to jackets, shirts and sometimes even a tattoo on their body.

Homegrown Filipino brand KAYAKO takes this inspiration and takes it a notch further by creating beautifully crafted and designed watches with their limited-edition watch collection inspired by the Philippines’ first female Filipino leader, Gabriela Silang.

KAYAKO co-owner Jessica Daryanani shares that each watch was designed to inculcate Silang’s values of simplicity, bravery and true heroism.

“Our limited-edition watch collection is inspired by Gabriela Silang, the first female Filipino leader who fought for our independence, and we have designed it with her heroism in mind,” said Daryanani.

“You are the modern-day heroes–whether you’re a nurse on the frontlines, a business owner, or employee in a company, you are a hero. You’re a hero for being an expat, for your sacrifices for your families and loved ones, for empowering yourself, and for your courage, bravery, and strength to overcome the struggles that we face everyday,” – KAYAKO co-owner Jessica Daryanani

Designed for modern-day heroes

As the Philippines is about to celebrate its 122nd Independence Day, Daryanani dedicates KAYAKO’s limited-edition collection to overseas Filipino workers in the UAE who have dedicated their life and passion to help build a young nation, while helping the Philippine economy grow at the same time.

“You are the modern-day heroes–whether you’re a nurse on the frontlines, a business owner, or employee in a company, you are a hero. You’re a hero for being an expat, for your sacrifices for your families and loved ones, for empowering yourself, and for your courage, bravery, and strength to overcome the struggles that we face everyday,” said Daryanani.

 

KAYAKO co-owner Junie Sorsano stated that as global Filipinos, focusing on taking action today will act as the bridge for Filipinos to fulfil and reach their dreams

“My message for my fellow OFWs is to continue to be excellent in their chosen field – whether through their professional careers or as business owners. Always remember that as global Filipinos, we should be ready to step out of our comfort zone and showcase our talents. Make sure to identify what you really want to achieve in life and give your full focus on that. Always believe that as a Filipino, ‘Kaya ko’, because you can definitely reach your dreams by taking action as long as you dedicate your heart and focus on it,” said Sorsano.

In line with this, KAYAKO has launched promotional offers for their watches including discounts of up to 22% off, free watch delivery, as well as a free (1) additional watch strap colour of the shopper’s choice in a promo that runs for one week, starting from June 11.

Filipinos and other expats interested to check out KAYAKO’s selection of watches can check out their social media pages as follows:

Facebook: KAYAKO PH

Instagram: @kayako.ph

Twitter: @Kayako_PH

Website: www.kayako.ph

“Make sure to identify what you really want to achieve in life and give your full focus on that. Always believe that as a Filipino, ‘Kaya ko’, because you can definitely reach your dreams by taking action as long as you dedicate your heart and focus on it,” – KAYAKO co-owner Junie Sorsano

KAYAKO stems from the Tagalog statement ‘Kaya ko’ that when translated to English means ‘I can do it’ as a way for Filipinos to affirm themselves that they can get things done. KAYAKO believes in the inner resilience and fortitude of Filipinos especially those who have sacrificed their time and presence to head overseas to provide a better life for loved ones back home.

With watch designs that feature symbolic and heroic icons, KAYAKO empowers Filipinos by reminding them of the values and virtues of the past that thrust their lives for the benefit of future generations of Filipinos.

 

KAYAKO Gabriela SilangKAYAKO UAEKAYAKO WatchesUAE KAYAKO

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

