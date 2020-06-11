Pagsisikap tungo sa kinabukasan: Vision and Style acknowledges importance of OFWs’ hardwork towards nation building

Many Filipinos have already considered the UAE as their second home seeing that their hard work has helped the UAE grow as a nation. Vision and Style Opticals was among the many brands that bore witness the fruits of each Filipino’s labor of love as each OFW keeps their eyesight in check while shopping for the latest trendy sunglasses in their store.

Pia Nebres, Marketing Manager of Vision and Style, shares that it’s the passion and optimism that her fellow OFWs have which ripples good vibes in the country.

As an OFW for over 7 years in the UAE, Nebres furthered that Vision and Style Opticals witnessed how Filipinos not only reward themselves, but also spend for their loved ones as they purchase high end yet affordable eyewear from their shops.

“Kasama namin ang bawat Pilipino para manatiling malinaw ang kanilang paningin sa serbisyong aming hatid mula sa 8 branch sa Dubai – sa Al Satwa, Al Rashidiya, Al Qusais, Al Nahda, Jumeirah at Deira. Lahat ng aming mga klinika ay approved ng Dubai Health Authority at nakakapagbigay kami ng mga branded na salamin sa sulit na halaga,” adds Nebres

122 Philippine Independence Day Promotions

As the Philippines would soon mark its 122 Philippine Independence Day, Vision and Style has several promotions lined up for Filipinos of all ages.

Vision and Style Opticals offer free comprehensive eye tests as well as free prescription glasses for all Filipino students across all their stores in Dubai on June 30 only.

For adults, Vision and Style Opticals provide free frames with the purchase on any kind of lenses.

And for those who wish to search for a new pair of sunglasses, Vision and Style Opticals offers up to 50% discounts on branded sunglasses.

Filipinos who wish to avail of any of the promotions above only need to present their Emirates ID as well as the ad from the print edition of The Filipino Times to avail of the offer. The free frame and the discounted branded sunglasses are available until June 30 or until stocks last.

“Nakikiisa ang Vision and Style Opticals sa pagdiriwang ng ika-122 araw ng Kalayaan ng Pilipinas sa pamamagitan ng paghahandog ng iba’t ibang mga promo at discounts para sa ating mga kababayan. Bumisita lang po kayo sa pinakamalapit naming branch upang mabigyan namin kayo ng serbisyo para sa ikabubuti ng inyong paningin,” said Nebres.