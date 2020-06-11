OFW granted royal pardon by Bahrain gov’t reunites with family in PH

(WAM) - The Department of Health Abu Dhabi, DoH, in coordination with the Advanced Technology Research Council has launched a unified platform to support R&D efforts in the fight against COVID-19, facilitating scientific discoveries to tackle the virus. The new...
A former overseas Filipino worker from Bahrain who was initially detained for murder had been reunited with his family last Wednesday.
43-year-old Roderick Aguinaldo was among the Filipinos who were granted a royal pardon by the Bahraini government last May 24. Aguinaldo left from Bahrain last June 6 through Gulf Air 154 and arrived in Manila the following day on June 7.
“Hindi ko ma-explain talaga kung ano ang naramdaman ko ng panahon na ‘yun. Lumapit sa akin ‘yung officer, tinawag ako akala ko nagbibiro. Noong sinabing pauwiin na ako, sobrang tuwa ko, ni hindi ko ma-explain,” said Aguinaldo during an interview.
Reports from the Philippine News Agency state that in 2018, Aguinaldo said his family sought the help of Go, who was then Special Assistant to the President.
Aguinaldo’s call for help prompted President Rodrigo Duterte to ask Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to commute Aguinaldo’s death sentence into life imprisonment.
Duterte wrote a personal letter to King Khalifa requesting a pardon for imprisoned Filipinos in Bahrain.
Luckily, the Bahraini King granted a royal pardon to Aguinaldo along with his friend and two other OFW detainees imprisoned in Bahrain.
“Nagpasalamat kaagad ako sa itaas, dininig niya ang aking mga panalangin. Lalo na kay Presidente Duterte na hindi rin nagsawang sumuporta sa akin at tulungan ako at ang aking pamilya. Pati na rin kay Senator Bong Go, napakabuti nila. Hindi sila tumalikod sa akin, kung anong ipinangako nila sa akin talagang ginawa nila,” he said.
The resident of Caloocan city was allowed to head home to his province after he tested negative for COVID-19. He said he wants to focus on the welfare of his family and spend quality time with them, vowing to start a new life.
“Bagong buhay talaga. Tutok sa pamilya, lalung lalo na apat na taon ang bunso ko. Tatlong taon ko siya huling nakita, ngayon napakalaki na. ‘Yung nawala sa kanila sa apat na taon ko sa loob ng kulungan papalitan ko, mas dodoblehin ko pa,” said Aguinaldo.
