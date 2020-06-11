“Malaking tulong po ito sa akin”: Filipino winners thank Wall Street Exchange for being more than a trusted money exchange during these challenging times

Four Filipinos struggling to meet their financial goals during these challenging times have WON a special prize by participating in Wall Street Exchange’s “Easter Special Philippines” promotion. Wall Street, in partnership with Instant Cash Global Money Transfer and Star Pinoy Cargo, distributed a total of PHP 100,000 as prize money during this promotion from mid-March to mid-April.

Rochelie Francisco, Beverly Dorosan, Arnel Calderon II and Edilberto Aviso Jr are the proud winners of this promotion. This timely assistance has helped them meet their immediate financial needs while they were doing what they do normally i.e. send money back home to their loved ones through their trusted and secure money transfer exchange, Wall Street.

Dorosan was recently let go from her job as part of the cost-cutting measures adopted by her employer in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Itong napanalunan kong 1,800 dirhams, makakatulong po ito sa akin. Sa ngayon kasi almost two months na din akong walang trabaho. I-b-budget ko ito at ang iba ay ipapadala ko sa aking ina para makatulong sa kanya,” said Dorosan.

Commitment to sending remittances safely

Francisco, another winner, affirmed that Wall Street had been her preferred choice for sending money back home for years now. “Dito na po kayo magpadala sa Wall Street Exchange, trusted ko na po ito sa ilan taon kong pagpapadala dito. Malaking tulong po ito sa akin, maraming salamat po,” said Francisco.

Wall Street, a part of the federally owned Emirates Post group, has continued to operate more than 25 stores across the UAE during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Wall Street have strictly adhered to the preventive measures and social distancing guidelines issued by the Government allowing them to continue their operations uninterrupted while ensuring that OFWs have access to much needed financial services in a safe and secure environment.

Digital thrust

“As a leading player in the remittance industry, Wall Street continues to develop a deep insight into our customer expectations and experience while maintaining our drive to utilize technology to facilitate higher efficiency and productivity for businesses and customers.” said Graham Flannery, group CEO Wall Street Exchange.

Conveying his best wishes to the Filipino community on this joyous occasion, Flannery added “The Philippines continues to be a key focus corridor for us and we have ensured that we remain connected and aware of the pulse of the OFW community in UAE. We have seen a significant uplift in our volumes and want to give back MORE to our loyal customers in return for their continued trust. To reflect this, we’ve increased the budget set aside for CSR activities focused on the Philippines corridor,”

New Promotion

Wall Street announced that they have launched a special two-day offer this coming June 12 to commemorate the 122nd Philippines Independence Day. During this period, Filipinos can get a chance to win a cash prize of PHP 10,000 every day when they send money through any of the Wall Street stores. Interested individuals may join here: Win Php 10,000 with Wall Street Exchange’s Special Independence Day Offer

In addition to the core remittance services, Wall Street also provides payment services to various Philippine government institutions and private payment forwarding entities such as PAG-IBIG, SSS, PhilHealth, PayRemit, GCash, and Ventaja.

Calderon, one of the winners of the Dh1800 promo, said “Itong napanalunan ko, makakatulong sa akin ito kasi nagpapagawa ako ng bahay. Ipapadala ko din ito saka pang-allowance na rin,”.

Watch their video below: