FRONTROW pays forward: Cooperation among Filipinos intensified during COVID-19 lockdown in PH

The Filipino trait of helping each other in times of need is once again proven during the events following the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. FRONTROW members have been seen at the forefront of aiding fellow Filipinos everywhere – from helping frontliners by equipping them with PPEs, to providing food assistance to fellow Filipinos who have been severely affected due to various circumstances.

FRONTROW co-founders RS Francisco and Sam Verzosa also led their own initiatives to aid Filipinos during this time of need. Francisco initiated a daily “Kontra Gutom” program in the Philippines that benefits over 1,000 Filipinos daily. Verzosa, for his part, donated his Ferrari in order to provide funding for COVID-19 rapid testing kits.

In addition, FRONTROW selflessly came to a decision to pledge all product sales for the entire month of May to helping fellow Filipinos.

In the UAE, Filipinos who have been conducting their FRONTROW business in the country have shared bags of relief goods from their own pockets as their way to give back to the Filipino community in the country.

Culture of giving

Members of FRONTROW have been brought up with an innate heart to do good for their fellow Filipinos. This is why giving during this time of need has been their spontaneous and natural response as they know by heart that they have the capacity to help their fellow OFWs rise again from the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This heart of compassion is found not only on FRONTROW members in the Philippines, but more so abroad in as each member provides food packs and other goods through their own ways and means.

Back in the Philippines, many FRONTROW leaders and their members have pooled their resources in order to donate PPEs, swab test glasses, as well as supplements needed by both medical institutions and their frontliners across the country.

Boost your immunity

One secret that many FRONTROW members in managing to continue helping out their fellow Filipinos while practising safety measures is that they boost their own immunity through regular consumption of Luxxe products such as Luxxe Protect, Luxxe Renew, and Luxxe White. These FRONTROW products help out members and their loved ones to gain that added protection they need for their bodies to resist viral diseases brought about by harmful bacteria and viruses.

FRONTROW’s Luxxe Protect, Luxxe Renew, and Luxxe White, when paired with safety measures such as frequent handwashing and social distancing measures, will provide that needed extra shield to prevent diseases which is the reason why many FRONTROW leaders, members, and volunteers are able to continue their commitment to help their fellow Filipinos no matter where they are in the world.

Frontrow is a direct selling company, established in the Philippines back in 2009. For over a decade, Frontrow has become a life-changer to its thousands of distributors both in the Philippines and abroad. In the Middle East, Frontrow has over 25,000 members who exclusively enjoy the benefits of getting up to 50% discount on its multi-awarded health and beauty products, eligibility for tour incentives, access to personality development and business skills trainings, and having the opportunity to supplement their income by participating in Frontrow’s amazing business platform.

In a span of 5 years, Frontrow Middle East has produced 24 self-made millionaires, mostly are now doing their Frontrow business full time and some have already returned to their families in the Philippines for good.

Hailed as Hall of Famer for The Most Trusted Multi-Level Marketing Company in the Philippines, Best Global Company in Asia and OFW Company of the Year – FRONTROW is grateful for these recognitions and will continue to innovate and expand its operations to serve its growing number of independent distributors globally and continue its purpose of being an instrument in changing people’s lives.