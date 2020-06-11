Four Filipinos select lucky birthdates to win Dh100,000 (Php 1.3M) each from Emirates Loto

Majority of Filipinos who love joining lotteries even way back in the Philippines have known the practice of “pag-aalaga ng numero” or maintaining a special set of numbers in their hopes of winning it big – and that practice indeed brought luck to four Filipinos in the recent draw of Emirates Loto, bagging them Dh100,000 each or equivalent to Php1.3 million pesos.

42-year old Filipina accountant Helen Simbulan shared that she won after she selected birthdates of her loved ones. As an OFW of more than 15 years in the UAE, she hopes to use her winnings not just to help her family in the Philippines, but to pay it forward to charitable institutions as well.

“I am so excited and emotional. Thanks to Emirates Loto, I can help my family back at home and finally finish building my house there!” She continued, “I also want to find charities to support those in need, especially those affected by the pandemic,” said Simbulan.

Damian Porcare Jr., a 44-year-old accountant, selected numbers that corresponded to special dates in his life – the birthdates of his wife, children, and himself. The OFW stated that he has always believed he will get lucky and win it big soon and is now planning to invest his money for the future of his children.

“I have been entering raffles for years with no luck, but I never give up! I will spend the fortune on tuition fees for my four children, share the blessings with my family back home who have been greatly affected by the pandemic and save some for the future,” said Porcare.

Fellow Filipino winner Archie Mercado shared that his winnings will help him build his dream home. As father of two children, the 41-year-old engineer joins Porcare, Simbulan and another Filipino who wished to remain anonymous who will all take home Dh 100,000 each.

“Their plans to help relatives, pursue their dreams, support friends and donate to charities in their home countries is in essence what Emirates Loto stands for. To win a large cash injection during a time of uncertainty, I am thrilled to see that the winners are choosing to prioritise and support others as well as themselves. This spirit of giving is a true reflection of what we stand for – changing lives,” said Emirates Loto CEO Paul Sebestyen.

With the big Dh 50 M prize yet to be won, Emirates Loto continues to draw 6 out of 49 lucky numbers weekly every Saturday at 9:00 pm with the next draw happening this June 13.

Filipinos who wish to join can easily buy an Emirates Loto card at the nearest convenience store or buy a virtual Emirates Loto collectable through their website or app.

Participants can watch the draw live on the www.emiratesloto.com website as well as across its social media platforms.