Four Filipinos select lucky birthdates to win Dh100,000 (Php 1.3M) each from Emirates Loto

The UAE has reported an all-time record in the number of recoveries reaching 1,277 fully recovered patients in a single day, with the total now at 24,017. ارتفاع حالات الشفاء في الدولة من مرض #كوفيد19 إلى 24,017، وذلك بعد تسجيل 1,277 حالة شفاء جديدة.— UAEGov...
PAL ‘excited’ to restart regular commercial flights; appeals for understanding of flight cancellations
Philippine Airlines (PAL) has announced its excitement to be allowed to restart regular commercial flights, while appealing to passengers whose flights had been cancelled due to the advisories from local governments and the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging...
New PH protocol requires OFWs to submit names, destinations prior to arrival
The Philippines' Inter-Agency Task Force for the management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) issued a protocol update that mandates all returning OFWs to coordinate with the Department of Labor and Employment to inform the agency about the destination of...
Presidential Security remains on ‘high-alert’ for President Duterte’s health as quarantine in PH eases
The Presidential Security Group (PSG) stated that they remain on a "high-alert" status when asked about the safety ahd health of President Rodrigo Duterte as the Philippines eases towards a general community quarantine. PSG Commander Col. Jesus Durante III said that...
Majority of Filipinos who love joining lotteries even way back in the Philippines have known the practice of “pag-aalaga ng numero” or maintaining a special set of numbers in their hopes of winning it big – and that practice indeed brought luck to four Filipinos in the recent draw of Emirates Loto, bagging them Dh100,000 each or equivalent to Php1.3 million pesos.
42-year old Filipina accountant Helen Simbulan shared that she won after she selected birthdates of her loved ones. As an OFW of more than 15 years in the UAE, she hopes to use her winnings not just to help her family in the Philippines, but to pay it forward to charitable institutions as well.
“I am so excited and emotional. Thanks to Emirates Loto, I can help my family back at home and finally finish building my house there!” She continued, “I also want to find charities to support those in need, especially those affected by the pandemic,” said Simbulan.
Damian Porcare Jr., a 44-year-old accountant, selected numbers that corresponded to special dates in his life – the birthdates of his wife, children, and himself. The OFW stated that he has always believed he will get lucky and win it big soon and is now planning to invest his money for the future of his children.
“I have been entering raffles for years with no luck, but I never give up! I will spend the fortune on tuition fees for my four children, share the blessings with my family back home who have been greatly affected by the pandemic and save some for the future,” said Porcare.
Fellow Filipino winner Archie Mercado shared that his winnings will help him build his dream home. As father of two children, the 41-year-old engineer joins Porcare, Simbulan and another Filipino who wished to remain anonymous who will all take home Dh 100,000 each.
“Their plans to help relatives, pursue their dreams, support friends and donate to charities in their home countries is in essence what Emirates Loto stands for. To win a large cash injection during a time of uncertainty, I am thrilled to see that the winners are choosing to prioritise and support others as well as themselves. This spirit of giving is a true reflection of what we stand for – changing lives,” said Emirates Loto CEO Paul Sebestyen.
With the big Dh 50 M prize yet to be won, Emirates Loto continues to draw 6 out of 49 lucky numbers weekly every Saturday at 9:00 pm with the next draw happening this June 13.
Filipinos who wish to join can easily buy an Emirates Loto card at the nearest convenience store or buy a virtual Emirates Loto collectable through their website or app.
Participants can watch the draw live on the www.emiratesloto.com website as well as across its social media platforms.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved