Find the best deals on clothes, shoes, accessories at DND Clothing For Less

Feature

Jun. 11, 20 | 1:37 pm

Filipinos who love great bargain store finds and deals for clothes can now head on over to Dubai’s newly-launched apparel store: DND Clothing For Less which features USA & Canadian Quality clothing items.

DND Clothing For Less recently launched their store located at the Abu Baker Al Siddique Road near the Deira Clock Tower opp. Al Bassam Centre, with many customers getting deals for their items including kids wear, ladies blouses and sports wear, swimwear, undergarments, purses, as well as shoes for all ages.

“Each piece of clothing you find in DND Clothing for Less isn’t just fashionable, they are also made out of high quality fabrics coming from USA and Canada and the best part is that you can get these items at affordable prices. So be sure to visit DND Clothing for Less to have an enjoyable bargain shopping experience. Walk in to believe it!” said Imran Qureshi, store manager of DND Clothing for Less.

 

Shoppers can connect with DND Clothing for Less through the following channels:

Website: dndclothingforless.ae

Facebook: @dndclothingforless

Instagram: dnd_clothing_for_less

Phone #: 04 3577499

Email: [email protected]

DND Clothing for Less is located at Abu Baker Al Siddique Road near the Deira Clock Tower opp. Al Bassam Centre. Shoppers can search for them through Google Maps at: https://goo.gl/maps/KJ62Fe1jSda4hAAv8

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

Close