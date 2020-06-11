Find the best deals on clothes, shoes, accessories at DND Clothing For Less

Filipinos who love great bargain store finds and deals for clothes can now head on over to Dubai’s newly-launched apparel store: DND Clothing For Less which features USA & Canadian Quality clothing items.

DND Clothing For Less recently launched their store located at the Abu Baker Al Siddique Road near the Deira Clock Tower opp. Al Bassam Centre, with many customers getting deals for their items including kids wear, ladies blouses and sports wear, swimwear, undergarments, purses, as well as shoes for all ages.

“Each piece of clothing you find in DND Clothing for Less isn’t just fashionable, they are also made out of high quality fabrics coming from USA and Canada and the best part is that you can get these items at affordable prices. So be sure to visit DND Clothing for Less to have an enjoyable bargain shopping experience. Walk in to believe it!” said Imran Qureshi, store manager of DND Clothing for Less.

Shoppers can connect with DND Clothing for Less through the following channels:

Website: dndclothingforless.ae

Facebook: @dndclothingforless

Instagram: dnd_clothing_for_less

Phone #: 04 3577499

Email: [email protected]

DND Clothing for Less is located at Abu Baker Al Siddique Road near the Deira Clock Tower opp. Al Bassam Centre. Shoppers can search for them through Google Maps at: https://goo.gl/maps/KJ62Fe1jSda4hAAv8