FilSoc holds 122nd Philippine Independence Day Online Celebration Under the “New Normal”   

The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has surpassed the 5,000-mark in terms of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) recoveries, as it reports 270 new patients who have successfully recouped from the virus. The total recovery toll now stands at 5,165...
UAE reports over 1,000 recoveries for second day in a row, total now at 25,234
The UAE has reported over 1,217 fully recovered patients in a single day, with the total now at 25,234. The total number of recovered cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) has reached 25,234 with 1,217 cases recovered today after receiving treatment, @mohapuae announced....
DoH supports scientific research to help fight COVID-19 pandemic
(WAM) - The Department of Health Abu Dhabi, DoH, in coordination with the Advanced Technology Research Council has launched a unified platform to support R&D efforts in the fight against COVID-19, facilitating scientific discoveries to tackle the virus. The new...
COVID-19: UAE recoveries reach all time high of 1,277, total now at 24,017
The UAE has reported an all-time record in the number of recoveries reaching 1,277 fully recovered patients in a single day, with the total now at 24,017. ارتفاع حالات الشفاء في الدولة من مرض #كوفيد19 إلى 24,017، وذلك بعد تسجيل 1,277 حالة شفاء جديدة.— UAEGov...
In line with the UAE government’s safety measures against the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Filipino Social Club (FilSoc) will host the 122nd Philippine Independence Day (PID) celebrations through a live video streaming on 12th June 2020 at 11:00 AM on the organization’s social media accounts (i.e. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and their website).
The live stream commemoration will comprise inspirational messages and live speeches from Philippine government officials and Filipino celebrities; while interspersed with entertainment numbers by local artists. Pre-recorded performances by singers Julie San Jose, The Clash Season 1 winner Golden Cañedo and first runner- up Garrett Bolden will also be shown.
One of the main highlights of the online event would be the presentation of nominees and the announcement of winners of the Gawad Pinoy 2020, a recognition conferred to Filipino individuals who have shown exceptional and significant contribution in advancing or promoting the interest of Filipinos through their respective fields; and the Gawad Pinoy Senior Citizen 2020, which recognizes UAE-based Filipino senior citizens with inspiring stories and compelling achievements.
Commencing at 5:00 PM will be the Pinoy Trivia, an hour long question-and-answer segment quizzing the live viewers about Philippine history, and civic and social studies. Around 122 winners will receive exciting prizes, including tworound-tripp airline tickets. The Sugod Bahay portion, meanwhile, promises special surprises for live spectators. In addition, the Original Pinoy Music (OPM) Acoustic Night will be featuring UAE-based bands and performers.
“We are inviting Kabayans to be with us virtually in this one-of-a-kind observance of the Philippine Independence Day,” said Erwin Tom Lladoc Jr., FilSoc’s PID 2020 Chairperson.
Concluding the online event will be the live coverage of the LED display of the Philippine flag at the iconic Burj Khalifa in Downtown Dubai at 9:15 in the evening.
“Together, let us thank the UAE for honoring the Philippines and the Filipinos on our National Day,” said Ambassador Hjayceelyn M. Quintana, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE.
Accomodation option available in the market.
