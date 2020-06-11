Thursday, June 11, 2020

Jun 11 20, 9:11 am

COVID-19: UAE recoveries reach all time high of 1,277, total now at 24,017

Jun 10 2020

The UAE has reported an all-time record in the number of recoveries reaching 1,277 fully recovered patients in a single day, with the total now at 24,017.

Choithrams joins Filipinos in 122nd celebration of Philippine Independence

by | Feature

Jun. 11, 20 | 9:11 am

Choithrams would like to congratulate the vibrant Filipino community in the UAE on their 122nd Independence Day. We take pride in serving the Filipino community for 46 years in the UAE, since 1974.

On this occasion, Mr. Rajiv Warrier, CEO, Choithrams added: “We are extremely happy to be part of the Independence day celebration of all the Filipinos in the UAE. Our stores have traditionally been set up with this important community in mind.

“We represent many brands from the Philippines, which are favorites with our shoppers. Choithrams was one of the first supermarkets in the UAE to recognize the importance of serving the needs of the Filipino community and created a special and separate category for Filipino Foods. Currently, apart from the regular range that we stock, we have many offers under our Ethnic Promotions that are running currently at all locations. These products are also available on choithrams.com for delivery to your doorstep.” – Choithrams CEO Rajiv Warrier

Latest News

Bayani ng bawat isa

Bayani ng bawat isa

Jun 11, 2020

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has shown just how strong the spirit of Bayanihan is among the Filipino community in the UAE—with a lot of its members standing in solidarity with affected Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) through initiating aid.

COVID-19: UAE recoveries reach all time high of 1,277, total now at 24,017

COVID-19: UAE recoveries reach all time high of 1,277, total now at 24,017

Jun 10, 2020

The UAE has reported an all-time record in the number of recoveries reaching 1,277 fully recovered patients in a single day, with the total now at 24,017.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

