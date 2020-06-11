Bayani ng bawat isa

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has shown just how strong the spirit of Bayanihan is among the Filipino community in the UAE—with a lot of its members standing in solidarity with affected Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) through initiating aid.

Hundreds of Filipinos in the UAE are continuously lending a helping hand to their fellowmen who were left redundant or placed on unpaid leave as businesses grapple to survive the economic effects of the virus—providing relief packs and aid straight from their pockets, and even making meals from scratch.

These OFWs have proven that not all heroes wear capes and that any kind of assistance—no matter how small—can be immensely important to keep the hope alive.

Deira’s Kitchen Hero

A Filipina expat in Dubai has been earning praises in her neighborhood in Deira after she initiated a food drive for OFWs, wherein she cooks all the meals.

Feby Cachero Baguisa-Dela Peña, 34, first got the idea to make free meals for OFWs when she first saw them lining up in Al Muraqabat Street two days before the Eid holiday. She said that since she has no regular job, she can make time to cook for three days and in turn, help these residents during the holidays.

Dela Peña—who dreams of having her own restaurant someday—said that she decided to continue distributing free meals after she saw the overwhelming response from people who have benefitted from the drive. Some of her housemates and close friends have also decided to donate to help her sustain the project.

“Sobrang halaga po dahil maraming tiyan ang ating nalalamanan, at hindi nila nararamdaman na alone sila sa mga ganitong panahon. Napakahirap po ng buhay abroad kaysa kung nasa sariling bansa ka, lalo sa panahon ng sakuna,” she said.

Talented hero

Another Filipina mother in Dubai has been using her talents to help frontliners get the comfort they deserve.

Ronalin L. Adolfo, 39, is creating and giving out ear savers or face mask holders at various hospitals in the emirate, providing frontliners comfort from wearing face masks for 12 hours straight or more.

She said said she found an opportunity to help health workers in an innovative way after talking to friends; some of them are nurses on call for patients of COVID. They told her that wearing a face mask for a very long time hurts their ears.

“Sinasabi nila na masakit sa tenga ang pagsuot ng mask ng 12 hours, naisip ko na gawan ito ng paraan. Nag-research ko at doon ko nakita ang crocheted ear savers,” she said.

Ear savers, she said, are used to hold the mask garters instead of putting them on the ears. “It gives comfort to the wearer and helps prevent blisters and pain caused by prolonged usage of facemasks,” Adolfo added.

In mid-April, when the number of COVID-19 patients in the UAE started to rise, Alfonso said she and her 18-year-old daughter began—using her own money and funds—creating ear savers, giving them out to her health worker friends, then to several hospitals in Dubai.

Adolfo added that her project proves that there are a lot of ways to help, and that they do not always involve money.

“We can utilize our talent and skills. Marami pang pwedeng gawin to help our frontliners be comfortable while serving others. Mas marami tayong maiisip na paraan kung mas marami ang mag-contribute ng ideas at possible solutions,” she said.

Barter heroes

A Filipino couple, meanwhile, have found a unique way to exhibit the spirit of Bayanihan, through launching a unique Facebook group that engages in barters and trades to get essential items and other goods.

Lou Olvido Parroco, together with her husband Cesar, has launched the Amicable Barter Community in Dubai (ABCD) to help residents who might find items to barter without the need to spend a single dirham. Parroco, however, did not anticipate that there would be as much as 86,307 members who have joined their group in just a span of five days since their launch.

“In tough times like now, this is a place where one may find items he or she needs without spending his or her precious cash. This community was established as a Facebook group page and all bartering transactions are done transparently on this page. Currently, this on-line page is being Administered by me, Pia, and my husband, and our good friends, Geralyn German, Maria Khristine, Che Hizon Estrella, Jeffrey Amparado, Carol Celino, Warren Yap, Roderz Itzme, Caroline Teodoro, Karen Acasaran Morales, Ryan Putong, Sam Budiao, Lynne Dela Rosa, and Ji Jarder

are helping us as the Moderators,” said Parroco who furthered that the group at present is the ‘sequel’ from her Facebook live last April where she traded branded items such as her Louis Vuitton bags, 1 limited edition Burberry bag, Van Cleef & Arpels to send sacks of rice for families back home in the Philippines who were affected by the lockdown.

“We pushed the ‘sequel’ through because we know that it will help many people particularly in this current situation where many people have suddenly lost their jobs. To some, this may just be another on-line platform to make value of items they sieved from decluttering, but to others, especially to those who are financially tight after losing a job, this can be a channel where they can fetch rice or grocery items to feed their family by bartering any item they already have. Through this platform, people can get help for their necessities without losing their sense of dignity because they do not need to beg, they just have to barter,” said Parroco.

Essential needs required

Parroco noted that it’s mostly groceries and food items that are needed by members of their online group, revealing that some people have even taken the extra step to trade in their personal items for groceries in order to give the goods they received for those who need it most.

“Some of the interesting deals we saw were old books that were traded to bath soap and shampoo, indoor plants bartered with 2 kilos of glutinous rice, a bed for a baby’s formula milk, a Louis Vuitton iPad cover for two packs of grocery items to also be donated to people who lost their jobs, an OSMO gimbal to 15 cans of canned SPAM, a hand held dustbuster to toothpaste, etc. The most common items being requested by the members to barter their goods to are rice, detergent powder, baby formula milk, indoor plants, and canned goods,” said Parroco.

However, she also noted that the group also restricts trades of particular items such as pets.

Give and receive

Parroco shares that as a fellow OFW in Dubai, she knows that it’s easy to accumulate items over the years which are left unused by many OFWs. This is why it makes perfect sense to trade in these items for more essential needs at the moment.

“Knowing how easy it is in the UAE to buy and accumulate things that are beyond peoples’ needs due to the minimal tax and frequent sale promotions, we are sure that people will find many items that are not being used and are just taking spaces in their homes,” said Parroco.

She also shares that a unique code of conduct that the ABCD group shares among all members is for individuals to think about the value of the item they need rather than thinking about the price of the item: “In this barter community, we encourage our members to be kind in their dealings, for them to ‘focus on value – not price’. In ABCD, we would like our members to acknowledge that a fair trade does not need to be between items of equal price. We would like to see ABCD as one cohesive community, having fun bartering while committing to follow our guiding rules and respecting the needs & circumstances expressed by others on their posts, regardless of nationality, gender, religion and social status.” said Parroco.