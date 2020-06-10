Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Jun 10 20, 6:01 pm

‘WALA SILANG AYUDANG NATATANGGAP’: UAE-based OFW initiates aid in his PH hometown for displaced neighbors

by | Feature

Jun. 10, 20 | 6:01 pm

Another Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) in the UAE has shown the spirit of bayanihan, this time through initiating aid in his hometown back in the Philippines.

Ryann Escolano Gayanes, 38, said he started sending help to his neighbors back in San Pedro, Laguna after hearing from his family that a lot of them have been displaced and were having difficulty receiving their amelioration from the government.

“Ako na sa sarili ko ang nagpursige na tumulong sa bawat pamilya na nangangailangan,” he said, noting that he can’t just continue on living a comfortable life knowing that there are others out there close to his heart that are suffering due to the effects of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Gavanes said using his own money, he initiated a relief drive in his barangay with the help of his family. According to him, he either sends the money or orders the essential items online and has it delivered to his house in the Philippines—where his family repacks and gives them away.

Ryann and his family

Asked about why solidarity among the Filipino community should be stronger now than ever, the OFW said we can only rise only if we show compassion for each other.

“Kahit mahirap, ang willingness natin na tumulong sa kapwa ay hindi dapat mawala,” he said.

“Siguro, madami ang tutulong kung sisimulan nilang ilagay ang sarili nila sa sitwasyon ng mga nangangailangan. Doon nila maiisip na mas mahalaga tumulong kaysa ano pa man,” Gavanes added.

He also urged Filipinos affected by COVID-19 to stay strong and not lose faith, because everything will be better soon. “Kapit lang at magtiwala, at maging positive lang sa lahat ng bagay,” he noted.

Gavanes also said that he will try to introduce a barter project in Dubai, in order to help OFWs in the emirate that were also affected by the pandemic.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

Close