‘WALA SILANG AYUDANG NATATANGGAP’: UAE-based OFW initiates aid in his PH hometown for displaced neighbors

Another Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) in the UAE has shown the spirit of bayanihan, this time through initiating aid in his hometown back in the Philippines.

Ryann Escolano Gayanes, 38, said he started sending help to his neighbors back in San Pedro, Laguna after hearing from his family that a lot of them have been displaced and were having difficulty receiving their amelioration from the government.

“Ako na sa sarili ko ang nagpursige na tumulong sa bawat pamilya na nangangailangan,” he said, noting that he can’t just continue on living a comfortable life knowing that there are others out there close to his heart that are suffering due to the effects of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Gavanes said using his own money, he initiated a relief drive in his barangay with the help of his family. According to him, he either sends the money or orders the essential items online and has it delivered to his house in the Philippines—where his family repacks and gives them away.

Asked about why solidarity among the Filipino community should be stronger now than ever, the OFW said we can only rise only if we show compassion for each other.

“Kahit mahirap, ang willingness natin na tumulong sa kapwa ay hindi dapat mawala,” he said.

“Siguro, madami ang tutulong kung sisimulan nilang ilagay ang sarili nila sa sitwasyon ng mga nangangailangan. Doon nila maiisip na mas mahalaga tumulong kaysa ano pa man,” Gavanes added.

He also urged Filipinos affected by COVID-19 to stay strong and not lose faith, because everything will be better soon. “Kapit lang at magtiwala, at maging positive lang sa lahat ng bagay,” he noted.

Gavanes also said that he will try to introduce a barter project in Dubai, in order to help OFWs in the emirate that were also affected by the pandemic.