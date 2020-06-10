UAE-based OFW affected by COVID-19 initiates aid to over 1,000 displaced Filipinos

Philippine Airlines (PAL) has announced its excitement to be allowed to restart regular commercial flights, while appealing to passengers whose flights had been cancelled due to the advisories from local governments and the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging...
New PH protocol requires OFWs to submit names, destinations prior to arrival
The Philippines' Inter-Agency Task Force for the management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) issued a protocol update that mandates all returning OFWs to coordinate with the Department of Labor and Employment to inform the agency about the destination of...
Presidential Security remains on ‘high-alert’ for President Duterte’s health as quarantine in PH eases
The Presidential Security Group (PSG) stated that they remain on a "high-alert" status when asked about the safety ahd health of President Rodrigo Duterte as the Philippines eases towards a general community quarantine. PSG Commander Col. Jesus Durante III said that...
PH breaches 23,000-mark in COVID-19 cases with 740 additional cases, 10 new deaths
The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has surpassed the 23,000-mark as it reports 740 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number 23, 732. DOH has also confirmed 4,895 recoveries, as it reported 159 patients who have...
A Filipina in the UAE, who has suffered from a massive pay cut due to the economic impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), has initiated aid to over 1,000 Filipinos in the region—proving that one does not need to be rich or stable to help.
Shiela Jane Capatan-Reyes, 33, said that she knows the struggle and hardships of Filipinos affected by the pandemic, noting that she has had her salary cut and her husband put into forced unpaid leave.
She added that their situation pushed them to start providing help for other Filipinos who had been displaced by the crisis. They began by delivering goods straight to the doorstep of people in need.
“I was deeply heartbroken knowing that many of our Kababayan ay sobrang naapektuhan sa pandemic na ito lalong lalo na ang mga nawalan ng trabaho, naka-unpaid leave, stranded, at mga parents na biglang nawalan ng work at may mga anak na kasama dito. We wanted to be there on the time when needed the most, when people could not go out para makapag-abot ng tulong o makahingi ng tulong,” she said.
Reyes said their friends got inspired to take part in the project, and from there, it became a big platform for Filipinos who wish to help, and those who need it. “Nakapag-abot na po tayo ng tulong to more than 1,000 distressed Filipinos in the region and the numbers are still growing to date,” she said.
Utilizing the power of online deliveries, Reyes said the initiative—which they call SagipKabayan—serves as a platform to connect helper and beneficiaries. Reyes and her team screen the sponsors and match them to their own beneficiaries, so they can send the help themselves “Wala pong dumadaan na pera sa amin, ang pamimigay ng grocery items is done directly from donor to beneficiary,” she noted.
Aside from distressed OFWs, Reyes said they have also provided aid to children in need—particularly in terms of milk, diapers, and vitamins for them.
“I always believe in paying it forward, and that one doesn’t need to be rich to help and make a positive impact to the lives of other people. Although deeply affected by the pandemic myself, that didn’t stop me from helping during these difficult and trying times,” said the Reyes.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
