Emaratino surprises Filipina fan with a job offer

Twenty-six families who have lost a loved one who was among the Philippines' healthcare frontliners have received Php 1 million each from the government as due compensation in line with the Bayanihan We Heal As One act.
World Bank advises PH to provide affordable, reliable Internet towards new normal
The World Bank has advised the Philippines to find ways to speed up and make internet services more affordable to the public so that its economy would transition smoothly towards the new normal.
PH firms aim to hire 8,000 displaced OFWs
The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) stated that there are two companies who have expressed their intent to hire a total of 8,000 displaced overseas Filipino workers who wish to find employment in the country.
DFA confirms increase of airport capacity to 1,200 in NAIA, 600 in Clark
The Philippines' passenger capacity at its airports has increased once again as NAIA pushed towards 1,200 OFWs per day while Clark can now accommodate up to 600 OFWs.
Popular influencer Emaratino gave a Filipina fan the shock of her life when he surprised her at her home with a job offer.
Like many Filipinos, 20-year-old Raquel Estela tried her chances in the UAE to look for better opportunities. She has been in the country for six months, unlucky to find one, when the heightened and travel restrictions due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) hit the world.
To while the time, she created a channel on YouTube and posted a video of her painting a portrait of her idol Emaratino using coffee grounds—hoping to get his attention and in turn, meet him personally.
She successfully caught the attention of the influencer, who was amazed by the painting she created—leading him to arrange a meet-up with his fan. However, unbeknownst to the Filipina, Emaratino visited her not only to meet her, but to also offer her a full-time job.
“To tell you honestly po sobrang na-surprise po talaga ako dahil ‘di ko po talaga inasahan ‘yon. Sino po ba mag aakala na ang isang simpleng artist at fan ay papansinin ng isang sikat na public figure. Sobrang natuwa po ako. Nakabait po niya, matulungin at sobrang down-to-earth po siya,” she told The Filipino Times.
Estela added that the job offer could not come at a better time, because she said she was about to go back to the Philippines, believing she could no longer get opportunities in the UAE given the global situation.
“Hindi ko din po inexpect na susuwertihin ako ngayon lalo na sa sitwasyon natin na ‘to. Pero binigyan ako ng work ni Sir Emaratino at sobrang nagpapasalamat po ako dun. Napakagaling ng timing niya. Kung kailan pauwi na ako saka dumating yung grasya,” she said.
The influencer told Estela that she will be part of his “Emaratino Traveler” team as the social media editor—allowing her to work for him virtually wherever she is around the world.
He added that he decided to offer her a job because was impressed by Estela’s talent and resilience, reflecting the dedication and strength of all Filipinos around the world.
“I was personally inspired by her painting and could not believe the details of the picture drawn by using coffee grounds. Much good luck to her future and I want to thank her for being such a wonderful person who inspired me and my family,” he said.
As for Estela, she urges other Filipinos in the UAE not to lose hope, and that good things will come to those who wait and those who stay patient in life. Being one of those deeply affected by the pandemic and surviving only through the relief goods given by other members of the community, she said she knows what it feels like to hit rock bottom in a foreign country.
“Isa din po ako sa inyo na nahihirapan lalo na po sa panahon na ito. Isa po ako sa mga taong nanghihingi ng tulong, isa po ako sa mga taong nangongolekta ng mga relief goods sa kung kani-kanino para lang po may pantawid gutom,” said Estela.
“Sa mga nawalan po ng trabaho, naka-unpaid leave, at nabawasan po ng sahod, huwag po tayong mawalan ng pag-asa. Dasal lang po. Lilipas din ito. Tibayan lng po natin ang pananalig natin at sabay-sabay po natin malalampasan ang pagsubok na ‘to,” she added.
WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE SURPRISE HERE:
