WeMart’s thorough sanitation procedures, commitment to stable prices key to protection of customers, employees against COVID-19 impact

The reopening of Dubai has rejuvenated markets, malls and modes of transportation in the emirate, and WeMart continues to be in the forefront as the choice of many shoppers when buying groceries and other home needs, seeing that the supermarket managed to regulate prices even amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

WeMart CEO Sun Jian Sheng states that the supermarket which has been in business for over 14 years, was among the first shops in the emirate to launch their preventive measures when he came back to Dubai after a short trip in China to be with his parents.

“The day after I came back, we set up an anti-epidemic team. The first confirmed case was reported in Dubai on January 29. Our company quickly entered into a state of “epidemic fighting”,” shared Sun.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in the UAE, WeMart amplified its efforts to provide essential items for the UAE community while keeping in mind the safety of all of their employees.

“From beginning to end, all employees of Wemart group, and their relatives in Dubai – there have been no confirmed or suspected cases. Our employees are our most valuable asset – during the battle against the virus, every employee of WeMart resisted the pressure, they paid hundred percent of effort. They are doing their best to serve everyone. You are all my family in Dubai and I wish to extend my gratitude to each and every employee working on the frontlines,” said Sun.

The CEO of WeMart then stated that the store will not raise prices so that all customers wouldn’t be burdened with steep prices for essential goods that they need to nourish themselves.

“At present, we will never raise prices. In Dubai, WeMart is everyone’s warm home. The virus will pass and we strongly believe that under the ruler of Dubai, everything will be back to normal and will be more prosperous,” said Sun.

Location: Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station.

Contact Numbers: 04-2359002 / 04-2386266

