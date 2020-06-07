Filipina in Abu Dhabi spends more than half of income to aid OFWs affected by COVID-19

Clark International Airport (CRK) in the Philippines recently welcomed 262 overseas Filipino workers and Philippine passport holders as Emirates flew home OFWs from Dubai to be reunited with their families. All OFWs will be subjected to a mandatory COVID-19 RT-PCR...
OWWA reports 31,000 OFWs sent home to provinces
The Philippines' Overseas Workers Welfare Administration revealed that a total of 31,000 overseas Filipino workers had already been sent back home to their respective provinces since they have already tested negative for their COVID-19 test during their 14-day...
UAE warns motorists of reduced visibility due to foggy, dusty weather
The UAE has reminded motorists to take all precautions on the road as the dusty and foggy weather today has created reduced visibility in many areas. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has forecasted a dusty and partly cloudy weather during the daytime—hindering...
PH commends UAE for responsive global action against COVID-19
The UAE's heart for giving, compassion, and care extended its reach beyond the seven emirates with its global response to aid fellow countries fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation...
A Filipina based in Abu Dhabi is earning praises in the community as she provides food and essential needs to Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) affected by coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by spending more than half of her monthly income.
Mona Mohamed Baraguir, 39, said that she began this initiative when the pandemic started, and when she learned just how many Filipinos were left redundant or under no-work-no-pay status as businesses grapple to survive the economic effects of the virus.
The Filipina was naturalized as an Emirati after marrying a local two decades ago. She has since been divorced, and has been receiving a monthly alimony payment of Dhs8,000—around Dhs5,000 of which she pledges to purchase essentials for the affected OFWs.
“Naisip ko itong gawin dahil sa kagustuhan kong makatulong sa mga kababayan kong nangangailangan sa ganitong sitwasyon,” she said. “Nakakataba ng puso na sa ganitong paraan nakakapag-abot ako tulong sa mga kapwa ko Pilipino, lalo na ngayong oras ng krisis.”
Baraguir, who originally hailed from Sultan Kudarat, said that has now done seven aid initiatives—providing a lending hand to Filipinos who have been terminated from their jobs or have been placed on unpaid leave. She said that they message and call those who in need and go to their neighborhoods in order to hand them their relief packs.
The mother of four, however, said the success of her project would not be possible without the help of her kids, family, and friends.
“Naisakatuparan ko itong pagbibigay ng ayuda sa tulong ng aking pamilya at malalapit na kaibgan. Katu-katulong ko sila mag-repack, sumagot sa mga mensahe ng ating kapwa Pilipino, at magpamigay,” she added.
She encouraged everyone who are in a stable position to help fellow Filipinos, especially since she said being in a foreign land during this period is can be challenging and gloomy.
Baraguir also mentioned the importance of keeping the “bayanihan” spirit alive, and that any kind of help—no matter how small—can be immensely important to keep the hope alive.
“Mahalaga ang magtulungan ngayon lalo na at wala tayo sa sarili nating bansa, Sobrang mahalaga ang pagbabayanihan natin dahil dito natin naipapakita ang pagmamahal at pagmamalasakit sa isa’t-isa. Maliit man malaking bagay, tumulong tayu sa kahit anong paraan,” she added.
Meanwhile, she called on affected Filipinos to stay strong and keep the faith, saying, “Patuloy lang tayong lumaban at manalangin, ‘wag mawawalan ng pag-asa dahil hamon lang ito na malalagpasan natin.”
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved