WATCH: Ambassador Quintana thanks UAE for taking care of Filipinos at their second home, praises country as model of multiculturalism

(WAM) - Abu Dhabi Health Services Company "SEHA" announced the opening of the COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centres in Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and Al Ain Convention Centre with a capacity of 2000 in and 1500 respectively. The centres, managed by Ambulatory...
Emirates to ramp up flights from UAE to PH starting June 11
Following the UAE Federal Government’s announcement to lift restrictions on transit passengers services, from 15th June Emirates will offer passenger services to 16 more cities on its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. With travel restrictions remaining in place in most...
COVID-19: PH surpasses 20,000-mark with 634 new cases
The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has surpassed the 20,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it confirmed 634 new cases. The total toll now stands at 20, 382. DOH has also confirmed 10 new fatalities, bringing the total...
Elementary student commits suicide after failing to attend online classes
A Grade 10 student in India, who came from a poor family, committed suicide on June 1 by setting herself on fire after failing to attend her online classes. According to her parents, the student got upset because their TV was not functioning and the battery of the...
Philippine Ambassador to the UAE H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana thanked the UAE anew for its unwavering and unyielding provision of aid and assistance for Filipinos amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Amb. Quintana said that many Filipinos have already considered the UAE as their second home and appreciated the country’s efforts to keep Filipinos and all of its residents safe with all comprehensive health and safety measures in place.
“Ang United Arab Emirates ay naging second home sa 650,000 Filipinos at ito ay tinuturing nilang isang bayan na nagkakalinga sa kanila at nakikita namin ito sa araw-araw na nagkaroon nitong mga pag-iingat sa pandemic ng COVID-19,” said Amb. Quintana in a video posted at the official Twitter account of the UAE Government.
The Philippine Ambassador to the UAE likewise praised the country as a model of multiculturalism: “Isang kahanga-hangang makita na about 200 nationalities ay naririto at naninirahan at nakapagbuo ang United Arab Emirates ng isang lipunan na nagkakaisa at may kaayusan,” said Amb. Quintana.
With the UAE’s safety guidelines, Amb. Quintana said that even the families of Filipinos back home are at ease and confident with the UAE’s capability to combat and curb the spread of COVID-19.
“Kung ako ay nag-a-apila sa aking mga kababayan, ay akin lagi silang pinapaalalahanan na mag-ingat at sumunod sa alituntunin ng bayang ito. Ito rin ay aming ipinapadama sa kanilang mga pamilya sa Pilipinas na huwag silang mag-alala sapagkat ang bayang ito ay napakahusay sa mga pag-iingat,” said Amb. Quintana.
Amb. Quintana then urged fellow Filipinos to continue their adherence to the UAE’s health protocols in order to protect themselves from COVID-19, and to pray for each other’s safety.
“Sa aking mga kababayan dito sa United Arab Emirates, ako ay humahanga at kayo nagkaroon ng magandang kooperasyon na ipinakikita sa pagsunod sa mga alituntunin ng bansang ito. Ipagpatuloy ninyo ang ating mga pag-obserba ng mga protocols na ipinalabas ng pamahalaan at magpatuloy tayo na magdasal at maging ligtas,” said Amb. Quintana.
Watch the video here:
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
