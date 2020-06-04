Thursday, June 4, 2020

Jun 04 20, 3:17 pm

Emirates to ramp up flights from UAE to PH starting June 11

Jun 04 2020

Following the UAE Federal Government’s announcement to lift restrictions on transit passengers services, from 15th June Emirates will offer passenger services to 16 more cities on its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. With travel restrictions remaining in place in most...

COVID-19: PH surpasses 20,000-mark with 634 new cases

Jun 04 2020

The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has surpassed the 20,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it confirmed 634 new cases. The total toll now stands at 20, 382. DOH has also confirmed 10 new fatalities, bringing the total...

WATCH: Ambassador Quintana thanks UAE for taking care of Filipinos at their second home, praises country as model of multiculturalism

by | Feature

Jun. 04, 20 | 3:17 pm

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana thanked the UAE anew for its unwavering and unyielding provision of aid and assistance for Filipinos amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Amb. Quintana said that many Filipinos have already considered the UAE as their second home and appreciated the country’s efforts to keep Filipinos and all of its residents safe with all comprehensive health and safety measures in place.

“Ang United Arab Emirates ay naging second home sa 650,000 Filipinos at ito ay tinuturing nilang isang bayan na nagkakalinga sa kanila at nakikita namin ito sa araw-araw na nagkaroon nitong mga pag-iingat sa pandemic ng COVID-19,” said Amb. Quintana in a video posted at the official Twitter account of the UAE Government.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana thanked the UAE for taking care of Filipinos at their second home. Screengrab from the UAE Government’s Twitter account.

The Philippine Ambassador to the UAE likewise praised the country as a model of multiculturalism: “Isang kahanga-hangang makita na about 200 nationalities ay naririto at naninirahan at nakapagbuo ang United Arab Emirates ng isang lipunan na nagkakaisa at may kaayusan,” said Amb. Quintana.

With the UAE’s safety guidelines, Amb. Quintana said that even the families of Filipinos back home are at ease and confident with the UAE’s capability to combat and curb the spread of COVID-19.

“Kung ako ay nag-a-apila sa aking mga kababayan, ay akin lagi silang pinapaalalahanan na mag-ingat at sumunod sa alituntunin ng bayang ito. Ito rin ay aming ipinapadama sa kanilang mga pamilya sa Pilipinas na huwag silang mag-alala sapagkat ang bayang ito ay napakahusay sa mga pag-iingat,” said Amb. Quintana.

Amb. Quintana then urged fellow Filipinos to continue their adherence to the UAE’s health protocols in order to protect themselves from COVID-19, and to pray for each other’s safety.

“Sa aking mga kababayan dito sa United Arab Emirates, ako ay humahanga at kayo nagkaroon ng magandang kooperasyon na ipinakikita sa pagsunod sa mga alituntunin ng bansang ito. Ipagpatuloy ninyo ang ating mga pag-obserba ng mga protocols na ipinalabas ng pamahalaan at magpatuloy tayo na magdasal at maging ligtas,” said Amb. Quintana.

Watch the video here:

UAE as Filipinos' second homeUAE second home for Filipinos

Close