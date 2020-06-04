Enjoy up to 50% of in grocery discounts with WeMart’s celebrative sale from June 4 to 10

The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has surpassed the 20,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it confirmed 634 new cases. The total toll now stands at 20, 382. DOH has also confirmed 10 new fatalities, bringing the total...
Elementary student commits suicide after failing to attend online classes
A Grade 10 student in India, who came from a poor family, committed suicide on June 1 by setting herself on fire after failing to attend her online classes. According to her parents, the student got upset because their TV was not functioning and the battery of the...
Residents living in shared accommodation with vulnerable people exempted from UAE’s back-to-office announcement
The UAE recently announced that the country is raising its occupancy ceiling and staffing at government offices and federal authorities to 50% beginning Sunday, June 7. In line with this, the government has outlined several exemptions for those who may continue to...
OFWs kicked out of a bus, accommodation after employer shuts down business amid COVID-19
Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were thrown out of a company bus after the restaurant they were working at closed down due to the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In a report by GMA’s 24 Oras, the OFWs were kicked out of the bus while they were on their...
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
