Enjoy up to 50% of in grocery discounts with WeMart’s celebrative sale from June 4 to 10

Filipinos planning to purchase their groceries for the month ahead can now get their goods at low prices at WeMart Hypermarket, as the go-to grocery shop for Asian goods celebrate in solidarity with Dubai’s resumption and reopening of businesses.

WeMart Hypermarket offers huge discounts of up to 50% on selected items this week and in addition – shoppers who will be spending more than Dh 100 from June 4 to 10 will be entitled to get a free pack of delicious Mochi cakes available in either Green Tea or Taro flavors!

The best part is that the free Mochi promotion of WeMart Hypermarket is available for shoppers both at WeMart’s actual store and through the delivery app integration with Careem NOW.

WeMart’s discounted goods and groceries feature items including Jasmine Rice, Hotpot Balls, DY Crawfish packs, face masks, as well as vegetables and fruits such as WeMart Farm Kailan, and Navel Oranges.

All of the ingredients above, as well as other groceries, can be delivered safely to your home through Careem NOW. Click here to learn how.

Search @wemartuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers from WeMart Hypermarket.

For the exact location, just search “Wemart Hypermarket” in Google Maps.

Location: Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station.

Contact Numbers: 04-2359002 / 04-2386266