Thursday, June 4, 2020

Jun 04 20, 2:07 pm

COVID-19: PH surpasses 20,000-mark with 634 new cases

Jun 04 2020

The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has surpassed the 20,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it confirmed 634 new cases. The total toll now stands at 20, 382. DOH has also confirmed 10 new fatalities, bringing the total...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

Enjoy up to 50% of in grocery discounts with WeMart’s celebrative sale from June 4 to 10

by | Feature

Jun. 04, 20 | 2:07 pm

Filipinos planning to purchase their groceries for the month ahead can now get their goods at low prices at WeMart Hypermarket, as the go-to grocery shop for Asian goods celebrate in solidarity with Dubai’s resumption and reopening of businesses.

WeMart Hypermarket offers huge discounts of up to 50% on selected items this week and in addition – shoppers who will be spending more than Dh 100 from June 4 to 10 will be entitled to get a free pack of delicious Mochi cakes available in either Green Tea or Taro flavors!

The best part is that the free Mochi promotion of WeMart Hypermarket is available for shoppers both at WeMart’s actual store and through the delivery app integration with Careem NOW.

WeMart’s discounted goods and groceries feature items including Jasmine Rice, Hotpot Balls, DY Crawfish packs, face masks, as well as vegetables and fruits such as WeMart Farm Kailan, and Navel Oranges.

All of the ingredients above, as well as other groceries, can be delivered safely to your home through Careem NOW. Click here to learn how.

Search @wemartuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers from WeMart Hypermarket.

For the exact location, just search “Wemart Hypermarket” in Google Maps.

Location: Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station.

Contact Numbers: 04-2359002 / 04-2386266

Jobs

Latest News

COVID-19: PH surpasses 20,000-mark with 634 new cases

COVID-19: PH surpasses 20,000-mark with 634 new cases

Jun 4, 2020

The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has surpassed the 20,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it confirmed 634 new cases. The total toll now stands at 20, 382. DOH has also confirmed 10 new fatalities, bringing the total...

Enjoy nonstop data, nonstop calls from du

Enjoy nonstop data, nonstop calls from du

Jun 4, 2020

du prepaid customers now have more options to enjoy connecting with their loved ones via data and calls with du's latest unlimited offer. For only Dh 55 per month, prepaid customers can enjoy nonstop data and nonstop calls at 5 fils per minute. Calls are eligible for...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in Feature
Enjoy nonstop data, nonstop calls from du
Published On  June 4, 2020
WATCH: UAE-based Filipina frontliner made her daughter wear PPE on her 7th birthday so they can hug
Published On  June 4, 2020
Filipinos share why they want to stay in the UAE despite COVID-19; express confidence about the country’s recovery
Published On  June 4, 2020
Close