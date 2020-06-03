Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Jun 03 20, 3:29 pm

Fujairah Police now use smart helmets for COVID-19 screening

Jun 03 2020

Fujairah Police now use smart helmets to screen people who have fever to detect coronavirus disease (COVID-19).   The smart helmet, launched in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, uses thermal imaging camera and artificial intelligence which allows quick...

LOOK: PH welcomes home 274 Filipinos from UAE

Jun 03 2020

Another batch of 274 Filipinos from the UAE has successfully landed back home as part of the ongoing efforts of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) through the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers' Affairs (OUMWA). Emirates flight EK 332 landed in the...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

Twins named Jollibee, McDonald trend on social media; get treat from McDonald’s

by | Feature

Jun. 03, 20 | 3:29 pm

A pair of Filipino twins made rounds on social media recently due to their unique names taken from popular fast food chains.
 
Jollibee and McDonald Pangindian got famous online after a family friend named Mark Lester Cruzet congratulated them on Facebook for graduating senior high school. The post went viral after netizens took notice of their unique names.
 

 
 
According to reports, it was their father’s idea to give them those names, adding that they are unique and easy to remember.
 

 
The twins added that they are not the only ones in the family to have been named after fast food outlets. According to them, a cousin of theirs—Shakey—was named after a popular pizza restaurant.
 
The news of the unique names of the Pangindian twins reached McDonald’s Philippines. The fast food chain treated their entire family as a way to congratulate them on their graduation.
 

Jobs

Latest News

Fujairah Police now use smart helmets for COVID-19 screening

Fujairah Police now use smart helmets for COVID-19 screening

Jun 3, 2020

Fujairah Police now use smart helmets to screen people who have fever to detect coronavirus disease (COVID-19).   The smart helmet, launched in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, uses thermal imaging camera and artificial intelligence which allows quick...

WATCH: Ogie Alcasid interacts with Dubai OFWs in his Facebook Live show

WATCH: Ogie Alcasid interacts with Dubai OFWs in his Facebook Live show

Jun 3, 2020

Filipinas based in Dubai got a chance to engage with popular singer Ogie Alcasid on June 1 in his online streaming show ‘Mondays with Kuya O.’   In the show’s newest episode, Alcasid talked with six Overseas Filipino Workers in Dubai, and even conducted a zoom version...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in Feature
ABS-CBN’s ‘Pantawid ng Pagibig’ campaign aids over 750,000 families; aims to reach 1 million by August
Published On  June 3, 2020
‘ALAM KO ANG PAKIRAMDAM NILA’: OFW on no-work-no-pay initiates aid for Filipinos affected by COVID-19
Published On  June 3, 2020
Filipinos share their staple food amid COVID-19
Published On  June 3, 2020
Close