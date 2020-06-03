Twins named Jollibee, McDonald trend on social media; get treat from McDonald’s

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Dubai (POLO Dubai) has revealed that the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has provided a total allotment for 17,000 Filipinos in Dubai and the Northern Emirates to receive the one-time financial aid from its DOLE-Abot...
Fujairah Police now use smart helmets for COVID-19 screening
Fujairah Police now use smart helmets to screen people who have fever to detect coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The smart helmet, launched in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, uses thermal imaging camera and artificial intelligence which allows quick...
COVID-19: PH announces 8 new deaths, 751 new cases; total now at 19,748
The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has surpassed the 19,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it confirmed 751 new cases. The total toll now stands at 19,748 DOH has also confirmed eight new fatalities, bringing the...
LOOK: PH welcomes home 274 Filipinos from UAE
Another batch of 274 Filipinos from the UAE has successfully landed back home as part of the ongoing efforts of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) through the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers' Affairs (OUMWA). Emirates flight EK 332 landed in the...
A pair of Filipino twins made rounds on social media recently due to their unique names taken from popular fast food chains.
Jollibee and McDonald Pangindian got famous online after a family friend named Mark Lester Cruzet congratulated them on Facebook for graduating senior high school. The post went viral after netizens took notice of their unique names.
According to reports, it was their father’s idea to give them those names, adding that they are unique and easy to remember.
The twins added that they are not the only ones in the family to have been named after fast food outlets. According to them, a cousin of theirs—Shakey—was named after a popular pizza restaurant.
The news of the unique names of the Pangindian twins reached McDonald’s Philippines. The fast food chain treated their entire family as a way to congratulate them on their graduation.
