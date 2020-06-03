Kalayaan 2020 celebration for the Filipino community goes Online

As the countdown begins to the 122nd anniversary of Philippine Independence, this year’s most awaited community event is another historic tribute and celebration that coheres Filipinos of the UAE together in an exceptional ‘by the community, for the community’ celebration as it goes online for the very first time via Facebook Live on the very day of the Philippines’ 122nd Independence Day, June 12, 2020, starting at 12pm onwards.

Due to the current health hazard that has shaken the world and is still currently being experienced by all nations, the initially-proposed Kalayaan 2020 at the Dubai World Trade Center will no longer take place with the abiding effect of Covid-19 pandemic. With government restrictions being obeyed religiously to ensure everyone’s safety and health a priority, this event desires to bring the Filipinos closer than ever with compassion to those who have been affected. It aims to continue the legacy and tradition of our togetherness as a community most especially in these uncertain times.

Following the UAE government’s mandates to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, the Philippine Independence celebration still prevails through the power of social media. For the first time in the history of Philippine Independence Day celebrations, all productions and segments will be done virtually. This celebration won’t fail and will continue its desire to boost and uplift the Filipino morale through the celebration of our heritage, culture, and arts. Kalayaan 2020 will be celebrated digitally and virtually through Facebook live on the official event’s page (www.facebook.com/Kalayaan2020DNE) on June 12, 2020.

“We must not miss a chance to celebrate the sovereignty that led us to where and what we are now. This event is a cohering factor to bring us all together as a community. This is the time that we must show how solid we remain as a beacon of hope despite the difficulties. We are the ones who must adapt to the new normal where this will remind us that life must carry on whatever the situation we are in”, says Jason Roi Bucton, Kalayaan 2020 Chairman.

The event, will remain to showcase a festive, entertaining, surprising, and generous vibe as what was annually celebrated by tradition. Although cultural performances are pre-recorded and will be seen only through the screens, live hosting and on the spot giving away of surprise gifts will thrill and excite all its viewers through live interactive games and contests.

Bringing together the UAE’s overseas Filipinos, the celebration will be flooded with performances and spectacular participation, as always, from participating communities across Dubai and the Northern Emirates – Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah with the special participation of Abu Dhabi’s Bayanihan Council. Further supporting the inclusive nature of this event will be performances by the most inspiring and talented members of the community – the children and youth. Performances from students of different year levels from participating schools will also share performances full of color through dance and music

Another first time will excite everyone with one special segment that will showcase an artist’s mastery in their crafts in one of the most unique way possible and this will be featured in the segment MALI-KHA (Maliit na Likha). Mini dolls will serve as their canvass in showing their artistry in designing, following the themes Filipiñana and Philippine Festival. Their wonderfully crafted creations will be showcased in their own runway through a video production to be viewed on live, in continuation of the legacy of Dra. Yasmin Baladiya-Cortes for last year’s Ystilo at Moda.

The entertainment section of this event won’t be complete without one of the most anticipated segments in every Philippine Independence celebration; the celebrities. Filipino artists will surprise the online viewers through a participation done remotely from the Philippines and greet the fans live as well.

All live viewers will not just be entertained and amazed through their eyes as everyone is encouraged to watch the live show from start to end as lots of surprises and gifts will be given away all throughout the show. The viewers are encouraged to join and engage in various games and raffles with exciting prizes courtesy of the event sponsors, and with main presentors Emirates NBD and BDO Unibank.

Kalayaan 2020 celebrations have been made possible through the united efforts of dedicated and award-winning community leaders like Jason Roi Bucton, Lance Japor, Conrado Quizon, and social entrepreneur Josie Conlu, Managing Director of Red & Beryl Events, along with hundreds of dedicated community volunteers, with the massive support of His Excellency Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes and Dra. Yasmin Balajadia-Cortes.